"It's a dangerous situation for Chelsea" - Fabrizio Romano on Antonio Rudiger's contract situation amid rumours of interest from Liverpool

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Chelsea are in a 'dangerous situation' regarding the contract of their German defender Antonio Rudiger. The former AS Roma star has less than a year remaining on his current deal with Chelsea, and has attracted interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Rudiger has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Chelsea in January this year. The 28-year-old played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season, and has continued his good form during the 2021-22 campaign too.

Rudiger has, however, not yet signed a contract extension with the Blues, as he is reportedly seeking 'an important contract' from the club. The Germany international has less than a year remaining on his deal with Chelsea, and has attracted interest from a host of Europe's elite top clubs, including Liverpool.

"He wants an important contract; he thinks he deserves an important contract. He's not so young, so he wants an important contract also because it's the final part of his career. At the moment they have no financial or economical agreement," said Romano on Rio Ferdinand's Vibe with Five Youtube channel.

"I was told a few days ago it was far from being reached, so it's a dangerous situation for Chelsea. About Liverpool, I am told at the moment they've made not yet approached his agents. Let's see what happens in the coming months, but from Liverpool, there is still no approach," continued Romano.

Antonio Rudiger has become an integral member of Chelsea's starting line-up over the last ten months. The Blues have conceded just three goals in nine Premier League games this season. They are currently at the top of the league table, one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea could resume their pursuit of Sevilla star Jules Kounde if Rudiger decides against signing a contract extension with the Premier League giants.

Liverpool could face stiff competition from Real Madrid for the signature of Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months. Los Blancos are yet to sign an adequate replacement for French defender Raphael Varane, who left the club to join Manchester United this summer.

Rudiger's pace, tenacity and physical presence make him the ideal replacement for Varane at Real Madrid.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool are interested in signing Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer. Jurgen Klopp is believed to be eager to sign a replacement for Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, as the duo has struggled for fitness, especially in recent years.

