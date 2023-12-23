"It’s David Moyes against his old club" - Mark Lawrenson makes his prediction for West Ham United vs Manchester United

Former Liverpool defender turned television pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester United to beat West Ham United on Saturday, December 23. The Red Devils will travel to the London Stadium to take on the Hammers, managed by their former boss David Moyes

Manchester United have endured a difficult seaon so far and find themselves seventh in the table with 28 points after 17 games. However, they did really well last week to come back from Anfield with one point, restricting Liverpool to a 0-0 draw.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have also had an up and down season so far and are ninth with 27 points. The Hammers have won three out of their last five league games but were demolished 5-1 by Liverpool in the midweek EFL Cup quarter final.

Mark Lawrenson has backed Erik ten Hag's side to secure all three points from their visit to the London Stadium. The former Liverpool defender predicted a 1-2 scoreline in favor of the Red Devils. He told Paddypower:

"Manchester United got a good draw at Liverpool and West Ham hammered Wolves 3-0. I’m going to go for Manchester United. It’s David Moyes against his old club and they’re up to eighth. Manchester United just have to be better than they have been and, actually, against Liverpool I thought they did really well."

Lawrenson's prediction: West Ham 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United weighing up move for ex-Real Madrid star as potential replacement for Antony

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a move for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo as a replacement for Antony ahead of the winter transfer window. Erik ten Hag's side have been largely underwhelming in the attacking department this season and have struggled to score goals in the league (18 goals in 17 PL games).

Antony has struggled to live up to his massive transfer fee of €100 million since his switch from Ajax in the summer of 2021. The wide attacker is yet to score or assist a single goal this season in 18 appearances across all competitions.

It is understood that Erik ten Hag is looking for reinforcements on the right flank and has identified Takefusa Kubo as a candidate. The Japan international has scored six goals and provided three assists in 16 league appearances this season.

Real Sociedad signed Kubo for a reported fee of just £5.5 million from Real Madrid in 2022 and now value him at over £40 million, as per reports.

