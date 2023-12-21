Manchester United weighing up move for ex-Real Madrid star as a potential replacement for Antony - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo as a replacement for Brazilian winger Antony in the January transfer window. The Red Devils intend to add quality to their attacking unit, which has largely underwhelmed throughout this campaign.

Erik ten Hag has had to make do with several unimpressive performances from his wide forwards this season, as they have struggled to impact games. As a result of this, the goal threat from his side has significantly reduced, and they have to rely on midfielders for goals most times.

One cause of worry would be Brazilian forward Antony, who has so far failed to justify his transfer from Ajax for over a year. The 23-year-old has not impressed at Old Trafford, often struggling to look the part after his €100 million move to England.

Antony has no goals or assists in 13 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season, as well as none in four UEFA Champions League matches. According to English daily The Mirror, The ex-Ajax man is reportedly being looked at for replacement by the Red Devils, and Kubo is one of their chief options.

Takefusa Kubo had to bide his time before emerging as one of the finest young wingers in the world at Real Sociedad. The Japan international was on the books of Real Madrid, from where he spent multiple loan spells away from the club before moving to Real Sociedad permanently in 2022.

Kubo will be hopeful of emulating Martin Odegaard, whose career trajectory followed a similar pattern to how his has gone so far. The Japanese youngster has six goals and three assists in 16 league appearances this season.

Real Sociedad signed Kubo for around £5.5 million, but now reportedly value him at over £40 million. Real Sociedad have extracted great value from Kubo on the pitch, and they intend to do same off it.

Manchester United in need of new attacker

Less than two months into the new season, Erik ten Hag and winger Jadon Sancho clashed. The manager dropped Sancho for the Red Devils' clash against Arsenal, claiming it was due to his poor performance in training. The Englishman claimed to have been treated like a "scapegoat" and has been banished from the first team after refusing to apologise to the manager.

Manchester United have been stuck with Antony and Facundo Pellistri at right wing, and both have hardly offered anything special. This, coupled with Marcus Rashford's poor form, has reportedly forced United to be active in the upcoming transfer window.