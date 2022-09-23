"It's his decision, but if he comes here, it will cause an extraordinary revolution" – Gonzalo Higuain on possibility of Lionel Messi joining MLS

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain has said that Major League Soccer (MLS) will witness an 'extraordinary revolution' if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi arrives at his club.

Messi, 35, joined PSG on a free transfer last summer following his surprise exit from Barcelona. Last campaign, he won the Ligue 1 title and scored 11 goals in 34 games across competitions.

Operating on the right flank of a 3-4-2-1 system, the seven-time Ballon d'Or has been in explosive form this season. He has contributed six goals and eight assists in 11 appearances across competitions, helping the club stay unbeaten.

Earlier last month, Higuain was asked if his compatriot would be open to joining Inter Miami. Higuain said (via GOAL):

"He's already trained here (in Miami); he knows the place. Leo is like Maradona; he can't live anywhere. It's his decision, but if he comes here, it will cause an extraordinary revolution, no question."

He said in an earlier interview:

"I haven't spoken to Leo lately. He has a contract in Paris, and I don't know whether he will eventually come here (to Inter Miami). I already had the opportunity to play alongside him for nine years."

Higuain added:

"If (his transfer) happens, we will see what decision I will make (whether to stay in Miami). In December, I will let you guys know my decision, but now you have to patient. I won't close any doors, so we will see what happens. We will also see if he finally joins us, although I don't have any certainty about that."

Meanwhile, PSG are eager to offer Messi a contract extension, with the star's current deal set to expire next summer, as per MARCA. The former Barcelona man is not interested to talk about his future until after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Messi is set to represent Argentina in their final international fixtures before the FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste will compete in friendlies against Honduras and Jamaica on September 23 and September 27 respectively.

PSG advisor Luis Campos comments on Lionel Messi's uncertain future

PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos has opened up on talismanic forward Lionel Messi's future amid reports of a possible Barcelona return for the Argentine star. He told RMC (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I asked (him) if he wanted to stay, and I told him that I hope that he will stay here during my tenure here (three years). I'm very satisfied with Leo."

PSG, who are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season, will next take on OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on October 1.

