"It’s my decision that he needs to stay"- Frank Lampard confirms he blocked Chelsea full-back's U20 World Cup call-up

Chelsea's caretaker manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that it was his decision to block Lewis Hall's call-up to the England U20 squad for the U20 FIFA World Cup.

On May 10, the Three Lions' released the list of the 21 players who will represent the country at the U20 World Cup in Argentina. Their campaign will start with a group game against Tunisia U20 on May 22 - six days before Chelsea's season comes to a close.

Hall was a notable absentee from the list, while his club teammates Carney Chukwuemeka, Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Harvey Vale and Bashir Humphreys (on loan at Paderborn) made the list. The highly versatile 18-year-old has registered three goals and four assists in 18 Premier League 2 appearances this term.

Hall primarily plays as a left-back but can play anywhere down the left flank as well as in midfield. He would have been a useful asset for Ian Foster at the U20 World Cup, but Lampard has stopped that from happening. At his pre-match press conference, Lampard said (via BBC):

"It’s my decision that he needs to stay with us for the four games. We’ve obviously got injuries to both our left-backs, and that leaves us in a position where we want and need Lewis. Lewis has a chance (to play for the senior team)."

Marc Cucurella is sidelined with a quad injury, while Ben Chilwell is also out of action with a hamstring issue. Their return dates are unknown.

Seven of Hall's eight senior appearances across competitions for the Blues have come this season - all down the left flank. Chilwell suffered a knock against the Cherries, leading Lampard to bring on Cesar Azpilicueta for the final 15 minutes instead of Hall, who remained on the bench.

Lampard urges Chelsea to not get 'carried away' after Bournemouth win

A 3-1 league win against Bournemouth on May 6 came as a sigh of relief for Frank Lampard. That ended a six-game losing run across competitions since he became Chelsea's caretaker manager.

However, the English tactician doesn't want his team to get carried away. He sees the win as a 'small step' to where the Blues aim to be. At his latest pre-match presser, he said (via Football.London):

"I think, in football, it can (change of mood after win against Bournemouth), but we cannot get carried away with a win, in terms of where we want to be it is a small step. Another game comes in the Premier League against a team fighting for their lives."

The win ended Chelsea's rancid run under Lampard and confirmed safety from relegation. Their next task is a league game at Stamford Bridge against 16th-placed Nottingham Forest on Saturday (May 13).

