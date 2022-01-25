"It's definitely a concern for Arteta" - Kevin Phillips highlights key issue Arsenal manager must address 

Kevin Phillips believes Arsenal's on-field discipline is costing the club, adding that manager Mikel Arteta needs to act quickly.

The Gunners currently have Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey suspended. Xhaka received a red card in the first leg while Partey was sent off in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Arteta's side failed to beat Burnley over the weekend and have not scored a single goal in their last four matches. The Gunners are in the race for the top four in the Premier League this season and are currently seventh but have games in hand.

Interestingly, Arsenal had to postpone their game against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend as they did not have enough players. While players being away at the African Cup of Nations was a reason for that, Xhaka's four-match suspension also seemed to be a factor.

DAZN Football @DAZNFootball Thomas Partey's red card wasn't even Arsenal's quickest in January 🙃



The quickest turnaround between two yellow cards for Premier League clubs this season 🟨🟨 Thomas Partey's red card wasn't even Arsenal's quickest in January 🙃The quickest turnaround between two yellow cards for Premier League clubs this season 🟨🟨 https://t.co/wtyF1VzrbF

Kevin Phillips was talking to Football Insider when he commented on the Gunners' disciplinary issues. He wants Arteta to step in and get the message across clearly as the suspensions are costing the club.

"Clubs can go through spells where discipline becomes a real problem. But some of these cards are just really daft ones. Partey's one against Liverpool, he just doesn't need to make that challenge – especially when you're on a yellow card. It's just crazy. It's definitely a concern for Arteta, and it'll be something he will seriously look at as a coach," he said.

Phillips added:

"He'll deal with it. You can't control how players act on the field but you can keep drumming that message into them and hopefully it'll sink in. It will continue to cost them just as it did against Liverpool and Burnley if they keep picking up red cards and suspensions."

Arsenal under investigation for reported spot-fixing

Arsenal's disciplinary issues are an issue for the club off the pitch as well. The Football Association are currently investigating a yellow card received by a Gunners player.

Capital London News @CapitalLONnews The FA's investigating reports of dodgy betting on the Premier League. An Arsenal player got a yellow card after an unusual amount of money was put on that happening. #CapitalReports The FA's investigating reports of dodgy betting on the Premier League. An Arsenal player got a yellow card after an unusual amount of money was put on that happening. #CapitalReports https://t.co/wRBNmMht6n

The Athletic recently claimed betting companies flagged a suspicious pattern that saw an unusual amount of money placed on a player being booked during a Premier League game. Their report stated:

"The Football Association is looking into a yellow card received by an Arsenal player in a Premier League fixture this season, amid concerns over suspicious betting patterns. It is understood that bookmakers flagged to the FA an unusual amount of money placed on the Arsenal player being shown a yellow card during a Premier League game this season."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Athletic claim they know the player who is under investigation but refused to disclose the name.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra