“It’s a delight to be able to do that” – Hudson-Odoi reveals what Tuchel has done to get the best out of him at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has credited manager Thomas Tuchel for allowing him to play with a lot more freedom than before. The winger has so far impressed in the few opportunities he has had this season.

Hudson-Odoi has stated that Tuchel is aware of the ability he can bring on the field. The Chelsea manager has told the 21-year-old to replicate everything he does in training in the main games.

Speaking to Stadium Astro (via Football 365), Callum Hudson-Odoi said:

“I think he’s just made me play with more freedom and told me to be myself. He knows what I’m capable of and knows my ability, so he’s telling me to do all of that in training games and to put that in matches."

Hudson-Odoi has admitted that Tuchel allowing him to play freely has helped his game in a big way. The young Englishman is now playing much higher up the pitch which helps him create more chances and get assists.

"I think obviously the freedom side of it, it makes you want to be yourself and dribble with the ball, create chances, get shots off and get assists," he said. "So, definitely I think he has given me the freedom to be higher up the pitch and do what I can do as much as possible. Obviously, it’s a delight to be able to do that and hopefully it keeps on going as well.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi played a vital role in Chelsea's 3-1 comeback win over Aston Villa on Sunday. The academy star provided the cross for Romelu Lukaku's goal to put Thomas Tuchel's side 2-1 ahead after the Blues had gone a goal down in the first half.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel labels Callum Hudson-Odoi as 'brilliant'

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labeled Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance against Aston Villa as brilliant. The German was impressed by Hudson-Odoi's contribution since the winger has just returned to first-team action after recovering from COVID-19.

Speaking after their game against Aston Villa, Thomas Tuchel said:

"I think he was brilliant today and we forced him. Normally it was clear he plays one half to the maximum of 60 minutes. This was already more than the recommendation of the fitness department but he was strong in training so I wanted to have him on the pitch.

"He was involved," he added. "He overcame some obstacles today and some adversity. There was a big game a very important game from him. Also we took a risk because he only just came back from Covid."

