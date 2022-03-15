"It's demanding" - Manchester United defender comments on the changes made by Ralf Rangnick at the club

Ralf Rangnick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become the interim manager of Manchester United, but despite his short-term role, he has already made many changes.

According to Portuguese player Diogo Dalot, the changes at the club are very “demanding”. Dalot himself has seen a change in his fortunes as he is getting a lot more game time under Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United go up against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League on March 15 and Dalot spoke about the similarities between Rangnick and Atletico Madrid’s playing styles.

The full-back thinks that the two teams are very similar in their approach towards a match and that Rangnick’s changes have made Manchester United into a team that plays very intense football.

“Ralf talks a lot about anticipation and being proactive, and that's one of the things that I've been trying to work on the most because sometimes being at the right place at the right time can stop you making mistakes. We have a demanding type of game, a demanding style of play; you want to press really high, but you also want to be careful with balance at the back.”

“Then when you have the ball, you have to play forward, you have to be intense, you have to help the team in the last third as a full-back. However, you also have to be ready to defend as well. It's demanding, but we're at a club where everything is demanding. Everything is the highest level, highly competitive.”

"We need to be ready for everything" - Manchester United's Diogo Dalot expecting a tough game against Atletico Madrid

Diogo Dalot in action for Manchester United

The Portuguese full-back went on to say:

“When I think of Atletico, obviously I don't know [them] from the inside, but what I can see from the outside is their values, the way they express themselves, their desire. We have a word in Portuguese to describe this desire to win every single ball, hunting down everyone, defending... being there for 90 minutes, fighting for each other and trying to win every single ball as if it was the last.”

“We need to be ready for everything, because they're a fantastic team, not only in La Liga, but also in the Champions League. They've been having a fantastic season, and they've shown what they can do over the last couple of years. I'm sure it's going to be a very good game to watch, and hopefully we can go through.”

