Former Premier League star Gary Lineker has explained why he considers Lionel Messi better than his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Lineker claimed that Messi, alongside Diego Maradona, played a different brand of football, at a level that was unfathomable for any other player in history.

Lineker has long been an ardent supporter of Lionel Messi, with him regularly picking him above Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate. In an interview with the Men’s Health magazine, Lineker explained why he was so biased towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

When it was pointed out that he was possibly obsessed with Messi, the former Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur striker replied (via Express Sport):

“Justifiably. I think he and Maradona are the two greatest footballers of all time.

"I think there is a case to make that Messi is the greatest sportsman of all time. Only Muhammad Ali gets close, and there are a lot more footballers than heavyweight boxers.”

Lineker further added:

“I was a good footballer, but then there was always someone like Gazza who was better than me, much better. And then you could say there were players like Zidane or Platini who were even better than Gazza.

“And then there is Messi and Maradona, doing things that other people just cannot do. It’s like they are watching themselves from above, seeing every dimension around them. It a different game to the one mere mortals play.”

Lineker’s comments are unlikely to sit well with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who has found his second wind at Al-Nassr. Since transferring to Saudi Arabia, he has scored 11 goals in as many games in all competitions. He has also scored two consecutive braces in his last two matches for Portugal.

Juninho advises Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona, claims it is better than facing Cristiano Ronaldo in a Saudi derby

Brazilian legend Juninho has backed Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona after ending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in June.

Messi is less than three months away from becoming a free agent and speculation about his future is at an all-time high. PSG have long wanted to extend Messi's stay, while Barcelona and Saudi Arabia have been in touch with the Argentine’s entourage about a possible summer transfer.

Amid the chaos, Lyon legend Juninho has offered Messi some clarity, advising the La Masia graduate to take a sizable pay cut and return to Camp Nou.

“He (Lionel Messi) has succeeded in everything, he is the world champion, but time passes for everyone. I think the best thing (for him) is to return to Barcelona, but in another way. Returning to Barca with the same contract might not go down well with the supporters,” Juninho told RMC Sport.

“If he returns to Barca with his heart, another speech, and a contract (taking into account) the conditions of Barca today, it can be a good choice. It's better than going to a derby against Cristiano Ronaldo, with all due respect to the Saudi League.”

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal has tabled a massive €400 million/year contract to bring him to the Saudi Pro League and pit him against Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are reportedly studying the viability of offering Lionel Messi revenue from ticket sales, sponsorship, and merchandise sales (via Barca Blaugranes).

