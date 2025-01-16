"It’s different - he wants to mock them" - Leandro Paredes explains difference between Lionel Messi and Neymar 

AS Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes has provided fascinating insights into the contrasting styles of two footballing superstars, Lionel Messi and Neymar. Paredes, who has shared the pitch with both players during his career, believed that Neymar is head and shoulders above every other player in the world apart from Messi.

In an interview with Argentine streamer C0ker, Paredes showered praise on Neymar’s immense talent and unique flair, which he believes sets the Brazilian apart.

He said via BOLAVIP:

“Ney is incredible… For me, he’s just a step behind Messi. As a teammate, you could feel that he enjoys toying with opponents—he’d do things intentionally to mock them. When he plays seriously, he’s unstoppable, and when he wants to have fun, he can outwit you as well."

Trending

However, Paredes went on to emphasize that Lionel Messi’s style is markedly different. Parades claimed that Neymar’s approach is rooted in flair and showmanship, while Messi’s is built on precision and efficiency.

Comparing the two, he explained:

“Leo dribbles past players because he wants to beat them. With Neymar, it’s different—he wants to mock them."

Parades shared the locker room with Neymar at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) between 2019-2022 and also played with Messi at the French capital for a season (2021-2022).

In addition, he is a teammate with Messi in the Argentina national team. He has been playing with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner for La Albiceleste since 2019, where they have both won four titles together.

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr reunion in the MLS is far from happening – Reports

Neymar has been reportedly linked with a move away from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal to a reunion with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer (MLS). The Brazilian maestro has also expressed interest in the possibility of reuniting with Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami.

While the trio would undoubtedly want a reunion, a new report has emerged stating why a reunion is farfetched.According to Dairio AS, Inter Miami wouldn’t be able to afford the services of Neymar, which new coach Javier Mascherano recently addressed:

“He’s a great player, and every coach in the world would want him. We know the MLS salary cap rules, and right now, it’s impossible for us.”

Apart from being unable to pay Neymar’s wages, the Brazil international's injury problems have persisted, which could be a dealbreaker for the Herons. The Al-Hilal man may need to regain his peak physical fitness to stand a chance of being courted by the MLS side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback