"It's very difficult for him to adapt to the situation" - Thierry Henry questions Chelsea's decision to sign Romelu Lukaku

After being an unused substitute in Chelsea's Champions League win over Lille, questions have surfaced about Romelu Lukaku'su importance to the club. The striker has been under constant scrutiny for failing to regain the form he enjoyed while playing for Inter Milan.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has questioned the Blues' decision to bring in a player like Lukaku last summer. The former Arsenal man stated that the Belgian never fit the Blues' style of play. He said:

"Right from the start, I raised a question to myself, would he fit into this team? As a coach, when you go and get Lukaku, you will have to make him adapt to how you play, or you change your way to suit him. I didn’t think that would happen. For Rom to adapt to the way Chelsea play, it takes time, it’s not an easy one. Is it normal that he only has seven touches [against Crystal Palace]? No, that’s also not normal regardless of if the coach likes you or not."

"They need to move forward on that but it’s a tough one to read. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know how that happens in 90 minutes. But what’s the solution? The solution is for him to find a solution to make sure he can adapt to the way they play. They like to press, to be active and to change the front three. He likes to stay in the middle so it makes it very difficult for him to adapt to the situation."

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku may leave the club if he is unable to adjust to their style of play

Lukaku scored 47 goals in the Serie A across two seasons for Inter Milan and also won the league title with the Italian giants last season. However, he has failed to recreate those performances at Chelsea.

The Blues signed the Inter star for a club-record fee of £97 million in the summer transfer window. The price tag came with big expectations but Lukaku has failed to deliver. The Belgian has only scored 10 goals in 28 appearances for the Blues this season.

Romelu Lukaku has been unable to perform at Chelsea for a while now but his poor form was highlighted against Crystal Palace. The Blues won 1-0 against Crystal Palace but Lukaku had just seven touches of the ball in the entirety of the match.

Statistics like this are extremely worrying for both the club and the player. Lukaku simply failed to fit into the system at his new club. If this continues, the Belgian will have to look for a move.

