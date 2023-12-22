"It's difficult for the coach to talk, it’s up to club and player" - Pochettino opens up on key Chelsea star's future at the club

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has hinted he wants Conor Gallagher to continue at the club amid uncertainty over the midfielder's future.

Sky Sports reports that Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Gallagher who has just over a year left on his contract. The Blues are willing to consider offers for the 23-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Pochettino gave his take on Gallagher's situation by admitting that it's up to Chelsea and the England international to decide. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"It's difficult for the coach to talk… it’s up to club and player. It's going to be a decision of the club and Gallagher. I can give my advice. So far, Conor is doing fantastic for the team."

Gallagher has been an important member of Pochettino's side this season. He's made 20 appearances across competitions, providing four assists.

The Blues' academy graduate has even captained his boyhood club in the absence of Reece James. But, his future is up in the air as he enters the final 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs could swoop for Gallagher depending on Pierre-Emile Hojberg's situation with the north Londoners. Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly interested in the Danish midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano plays down Chelsea links to Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Fabrizio Romano claims Aaron Ramsdale isn't set for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Aaron Ramsdale has lost his place as Arsenal's No.1 this season, displaced by David Raya. This has led to speculation growing over his future, with his participation at Euro 2024 with England next year potentially at risk.

The 25-year-old has made nine appearances across competitions, keeping three clean sheets. He has three years left on his contract with the Gunners but faces an uncertain future with Mikel Arteta's side.

Chelsea have been touted as a possible destination for Ramsdale, with Robert Sanchez currently sidelined through injury. But, Romano has clarified that the west Londoners aren't planning on swooping for the English shot-stopper. He wrote for CaughtOffside:

"These stories keep coming back, especially after the injury to Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. However, I’m still told that Ramsdale is not on Chelsea’s list, there is no plan to sign the Arsenal goalkeeper."

The Blues signed Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer for £27 million. The Spaniard has made 19 appearances across competitions, keeping five clean sheets.

However, Sanchez picked up a knee injury in his side's 2-0 defeat to Everton (December 10). Fellow summer signing Djordje Petrovic has come in as his replacement and was the penalty hero in his side's Carabao Cup quarterfinal win against Newcastle United.

