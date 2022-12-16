“It’s difficult to counter him” – Dembele makes honest admission about facing ‘exceptional’ ex-teammate Lionel Messi in FIFA World Cup final

France forward Ousmane Dembele is set to face his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Borussia Dortmund youngster played alongside the Argentine for four years during their time together at Barcelona.

He acknowledged that Messi is a very simple person inside the dressing room. However, the winger added that it's difficult to stop the current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward when he is on the ball. Hence, Les Bleus will look to prevent him from getting the ball as much as possible.

He said (via RMC):

"I spent four great years at Barcelona with him. He's an exceptional player. One of the players who made me love Barca with Iniesta. I spent four great years with him. In the locker room, he's a simple person, he helps young people. He brought me a lot. It's difficult to counter him and we will do everything to ensure that he touches as few balls as possible."

𝙾𝙳⁷🇨🇵 @Dembouz_Era



“With Messi I spent 4 great years at Barcelona, he is an exceptional player, one of the players who made me love Barça with Iniesta, I am very happy to have had him as a teammate.” 🎙Ousmane Dembélé, about Leo Messi:“With Messi I spent 4 great years at Barcelona, he is an exceptional player, one of the players who made me love Barça with Iniesta, I am very happy to have had him as a teammate.” 🎙Ousmane Dembélé, about Leo Messi: “With Messi I spent 4 great years at Barcelona, he is an exceptional player, one of the players who made me love Barça with Iniesta, I am very happy to have had him as a teammate.” ❤️ https://t.co/QXA8xkrk9w

He further added that while winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina will be immense for Lionel Messi's career, France are equally eager to win the tournament.

The Barcelona attacker said:

"We are the French team in the World Cup final. We are fighting for our team, our country. All the players and the French people want to win the World Cup and bring back a third star. It would be good for his career that Messi wins the World Cup but we also want to win the World Cup."

Ousmane Dembele revealed what advice Lionel Messi gave him upon his arrival at FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Dembele arrived at Barcelona at the tender age of 20. Known for his dribbling abilities, the flashy winger has always had a tendency to take on defenders. However, Lionel Messi advised him to be calmer and look for passes on occasion.

Dembele said:

"I arrived at Barcelona at 20 and I liked to dribble. He told me to be calmer with times to dribble and times to pass."

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona AL OF THE DAY

🧊 Ice cold finish from AL OF THE DAY🧊 Ice cold finish from @dembouz G⚽AL OF THE DAY🧊 Ice cold finish from @dembouz 🔝 https://t.co/X79dJO4EyQ

He further added that any footballer dreams about winning the FIFA World Cup. While people want to see Lionel Messi lift the cup, France are determined to be crowned world champions.

The Frenchman said:

"Any football player wants to win the World Cup. He has had a great career and he misses this trophy, but we represent our country. We want to win the World Cup. I hope France will win this World Cup."

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 3230 votes