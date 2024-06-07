Lionel Messi speaks publicly about Neymar joining Inter Miami to recreate MSN trio alongside him and Suarez

Lionel Messi has admitted that it is unlikely that he will reunite with Neymar at Inter Miami in the near future.

The Brazilian sensation has been out for most of the season with injury and currently represents Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. If the 32-year-old did end up joining the Herons, he would have earned the chance to play alongside Messi and Luis Suarez once more.

The trio were most well known from their time in Barcelona, where Neymar won La Liga twice and the UEFA Champions League once. Speaking about the former Paris Saint-Germain winger, Messi told TV host Pollo Alvarez (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We talk often! We even have a group chat with three of us, including Luis. Ney speaks perfect Spanish. A little message to recruit him? No, I don't know. The truth is it's difficult now."

"He's in Saudi Arabia, and I think he has a year left on his contract. He had a tough year, where he was injured for a long time. So, it's difficult now. After that, I don't know. Life takes so many turns that anything can happen, but I think, for now, no."

Messi made 206 appearances alongside Neymar for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain across competitions, bagging 67 joint goal contributions. The Argentina captain moved to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 after his contract at the Parc des Princes expired.

Neymar speaks glowingly of his relationship with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Not only has Lionel Messi expressed his affection for former teammate Neymar, but also saw praise coming the other way from the Brazilian. Speaking to Band Sports, the Saudi Pro League star said (via GOAL):

"We are far away but we talk, we talk a lot. Even yesterday, he sent me a message, but we are happy, very happy for each other. He's a great guy, he's a great mirror for me, he's a great idol. Besides being an idol, he's a friend I have and we talk a lot."

Unfortunately for Neymar, things haven't gone too well on the football front in Saudi Arabia. Despite his team winning the league title this season, he made just three appearances in the competition, bagging three assists and failing to score.

Currently, the ex-Blaugrana attacker is contracted with his Saudi Arabian employers till the summer of 2025. He's expected to be back from injury during July or August of this year, as per Brazilian national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar (via beIN Sports).