"It's complicated to play there" - Eden Hazard comments on his heartbreaking time at Real Madrid 

Former Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard admitted that pressure at the club was too much for him to handle. He also admitted that recurring injuries made things worse for him and eventually led to his exit.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Hazard stated that it was always his dream to play for Real Madrid but he just could not fit in after the move. He said:

"I've been a Zinedine Zidane fan since I was a child. The Bernabeu, the white kit… it has a charm that others don't have. Real Madrid is special. Beyond that, I don't think that I fit in. It's not like me. It's a bit of a 'swaggering' club, and I'm not like that. I also didn't like the way we played if you compare it to other clubs. But, it was my dream. I couldn't finish my career without coming here."

He added that he might have done better if he could train a little more and said:

"I would've liked to do things my way and succeed. It shows that Real Madrid is bigger than anything else. It's complicated to play there. Maybe I needed to train more. I also had the worst injuries at the worst times. The operation, the plate... I'm coming back, [and] it hurts, I'm sore. In the second season, Ancelotti arrives. I had good preparation, I play well, but my body, the pain, the injuries..."

Hazard struggled to get into the starting XI at Real Madrid, mainly because of injuries. He also had to compete with Vinicius Jr, who was a rising star at the club and in excellent form.

Eden Hazard retired after Real Madrid contract was terminated

Eden Hazard had a season left on his Real Madrid contract but they mutually agreed to terminate the deal last year. The Belgian opted to retire from football altogether despite reports suggesting he had offers from MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

The former Chelsea star won eight trophies, a Champions League, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, two La Ligas, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups, during his stay at Real Madrid. However, he managed to play just 76 matches during his four-year stay at the club.

In contrast, Eden Hazard played 352 matches for Chelsea in his seven-year star at Stamford Bridge. He scored 110 goals for the Premier League side while managing just seven for Los Blancos.

