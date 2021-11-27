"It's difficult to predict" - Mauricio Pochettino feels Sergio Ramos 'will need time' to adapt to PSG

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has given an insight into Spanish defender Sergio Ramos' potential return from injury and what to expect from the former Real Madrid star once he makes his return to football.

Sergio Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid at the end of last season. The 35-year-old is yet to make his debut for PSG and has spent the last four months on the sidelines due to injury.

Ramos joined the first team's training sessions this month and is expected to make his debut for PSG this week. Mauricio Pochettino has revealed the impact the Spaniard has had on the squad but believes Ramos needs to be given time to settle at PSG.

"He behaves professionally, he tries to help the team. That's positive. He is a player we know, with a lot of experience, he is a big champion. He can bring knowledge and values," said Pochettino in a pre-match press conference.

''He needs to play. We'll have to see how he adapts to the league, which is completely different to La Liga. It's difficult to predict that, it's all about feeling. He will need the time he needs," the PSG boss added.

Sergio Ramos made 671 appearances for Real Madrid during his fifteen years with the club and scored 101 goals. He helped the club win five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey's, and five Champions League titles.

Ramos developed into one of the best footballers of his generation during his time with Los Blancos. PSG signed Ramos in the hope that he would be the ideal replacement for Thiago Silva, who left the club to join Chelsea in 2020.

Sergio Ramos' PSG team-mate Lionel Messi has struggled to adapt to Mauricio Pochettino's system and Ligue 1. Lionel Messi has scored just one goal in six Ligue 1 appearances this season. Ramos could also therefore take time to settle in the French capital.

Mauricio Pochettino needs to find a way to deal with PSG's big personalities

Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to get the best out of his PSG squad this season. PSG arguably possess one of the best squads in Europe. The French giants managed to sign Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe have struggled to form a formidable partnership in attack during the first half of the season.

PSG suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek. They were utterly dominated by Pep Guardiola's side and their performance revealed the lack of cohesion and direction PSG have under Pochettino.

Sergio Ramos' return from injury is likely to be a massive boost for PSG. The veteran defender will add stability to the club's defence and have a massive influence on the dressing room.

Mauricio Pochettino will, however, need to find a way to manage all the big egos in PSG's dressing room if he is to create a cohesive unit at the Parcs des Princes.

