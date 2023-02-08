"It's very difficult"- Ronald Koeman gives his take on why Cody Gakpo is struggling at Liverpool

Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman believes Cody Gakpo's underwhelming start to his Liverpool career is due to the Reds' poor form this season.

The Dutch boss claimed that the 23-year-old forward is facing undue pressure to perform for a struggling Liverpool side. Gakpo joined the team in January this year, but is yet to register a goal or assist for them.

Koeman said on a YouTube show hosted by former AFC Ajax forward Andy van der Meyde (via ESPN):

"You can see that, that he has ended up in a team that is not doing well. Then it becomes more difficult for him, as a new signing.

"You are tested right away. And if you don't score or you're not important and you don't win any matches, it's very difficult, especially for a young player. If that's was someone aged 28 with experience, it would be different."

He added:

"The level in England is higher than in the Netherlands, but they are also young boys, aren't they? Like [Ryan] Gravenberch going to Bayern [Munich] and not playing. Then that is difficult."

The Reds secured Gakpo's services from Dutch outfit PSV last month for an initial fee of £37 million. The Netherlands international has made six starts for the Merseyside outfit so far, but is yet to get his name on the scoresheet.

Liverpool have had a poor 2022-23 Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp's men find themselves 10th in the league table with only eight wins from 20 games this term.

The Reds were recently knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion and have also exited the EFL Cup, having won both competitions last season.

"A difficult situation" - Cody Gakpo speaks on Liverpool's poor form and reveals conversations with Jurgen Klopp

Cody Gakpo has also opened up about his move to Anfield amid Liverpool's struggles this season. The Dutch forward said (via Liverpool Echo):

"It's always different when you come into a team that was maybe first and winning every game, but it's now in a little bit of a difficult situation. It's always different when you come into a team that was maybe first and winning every game, but it's now in a little bit of a difficult situation."

Speaking about the Liverpool boss and the conversations he had with Jurgen Klopp, Gakpo added:

"The coach gave me a really warm welcome and I really appreciated it. We had a good conversation and now he is helping me to adapt as fast as possible in the team and to his style of playing. To do that I need to keep working hard and improving."

Although the Dutch forward is yet to settle into his life at Anfield, Gakpo was performing well in the Eredivisie prior to his move. He has racked up nine goals and 12 assists in just 14 league appearances this term for former outfit PSV earlier this season.

