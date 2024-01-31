“It’s difficult to say just one” - South American midfielder names Manchester United among teams he would love to play for

Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga admitted that he would love to play for Manchester United, among a host of European clubs.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has made a fast start to the season, bagging four goals in three Paulistao A1 – Primeira Fase matches. Opening up about his desire to play in Europe, Veiga told Spanish newspaper AS in a recent interview (via The People's Person):

“I have the desire to play in Europe, but I’m also very happy to play for Palmeiras. I think any player has the dream of playing in the Old Continent to compete with the best players in the world, to participate in the big championships.

“I am a happy person and if that happens one day it will happen at the right time, and it will be very satisfying, and if it doesn’t happen, I will continue to be happy here."

Listing out clubs that he would like to play for in Europe, the midfielder added:

“I like a lot of teams in Europe. Barcelona, Madrid, City, Arsenal and others like Manchester United. It’s difficult to say just one. There are impressive teams and they all have something special and interesting.”

A move to Manchester United at this time may not be the most tempting, with the club struggling in the Premier League. They're ninth on the table, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.

The Red Devils were also knocked out of the Champions League after finishing bottom of their group. Moreover, Veiga would have to contest with superstar Bruno Fernandes for the attacking midfield slot.

Owen Hargreaves urges Manchester United to sign Bournemouth striker

Dominic Solanke (via Getty Images)

Owen Hargreaves believes Manchester United should sign Dominic Solanke amid Rasmus Hojlund's poor goalscoring form. The Denmark international has found the net just twice in 16 Premier League matches this season.

Meanwhile, Solanke has been on fire, having notched up 12 league strikes in 20 matches. Given the 26-year-old's form, Hargreaves told Metro in December 2023 (via Manchester Evening News):

"I would take him at Manchester United, all day. I think now Solanke, he will get another big move. Whether it’s Man United or not. But to get a kid that big and technically that good, who is smart enough, can run the channels and press. He will get another chance at the top, I am certain."

Solanke's goals have helped the Cherries to 13th on the table. Expect the striker to start his side's next Premier League match against West Ham United on Thursday (February 1).