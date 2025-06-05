"It's disappointing not to beat Ronaldo but hopefully next season" - Ivan Toney challenges Cristiano Ronaldo for golden boot

Ivan Toney has thrown down the gauntlet to Cristiano Ronaldo after narrowly missing out on the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot this season. The English striker, who made headlines after his surprise move to the Middle East, has now set his sights firmly on surpassing Ronaldo in the next campaign.

Despite ending the season trophyless with Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo finished the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season as top scorer (25 goals). Ivan Toney, whose club Al-Ahli finished the season fifth on the league table, fell short in the race for the Golden Boot, managing only 23.

Losing the Saudi top-flight Golden Boot award by just two goals felt "disappointing" to Ivan Toney, who is now aiming to beat the Al-Nassr talisman to the individual award next season. Toney told talkSPORT:

"It's disappointing not to beat Ronaldo, but hopefully next season. I always think positive. Because if you think negative, then the negative things are going to happen.

"If you're playing well, if you're scoring, there's only one decision. The manager's [Tuchel] seen that hence why he's brought me back. I'm a player that plays in Saudi. If that's a problem to people, then so be it, but I'm a Saudi player now and I just have to focus on playing football."

Despite being 40, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to demonstrate his goal-scoring prowess in the Middle East. His 25 goals in the Saudi top-flight saw him win the top scorer award for the second season in a row. He was the league’s top scorer last season with 35 goals.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if Cristiano Ronaldo will continue for Al-Nassr beyond this season. His contract with the club will expire at the end of this month, and he is yet to sign a new deal.

"We need a number nine" – Former Premier League player urges Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Mikel Obi recently urged Chelsea to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Club World Cup. Amid an uncertain future, Ronaldo has been linked to a plethora of clubs, especially participants of the competition that is set to kick off in the United States later this month.

The Blues' struggle for a suitable striker has persisted, and Mikel has advised his former team to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Ronaldo is an amazing player,” Mikel told talkSPORT. “He's an all-time goal scorer so it would be great to see him also participate in this tournament. Do we need him at Chelsea? Of course, we do. We need a number nine, but I think everybody knows the number nine that I want us to get [Victor Osimhen] and we're not getting him.”

When asked if he would like to see Ronaldo at Chelsea, Mikel said:

“I'd like to, but obviously, we think [we know] where he might be going. Obviously, there's this 10-day period of transfer window that's been open just for the tournament for clubs to get one or two players into their teams, to build their team for the FIFA World Cup tournament."

“So, for me, I think it might be Al-Hilal he might go to. They're trying to make sure they get him to the tournament, which is going to be good for the tournament for the fans, for football lovers to see Ronaldo and Lionel Messi again compete in another club World Cup tournament - it's amazing.”

Ronaldo scored 35 goals in 41 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr last season.

