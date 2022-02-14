"It’s a disappointment" - Pedri explains what Barcelona can improve on after 2-2 draw against Espanyol 

Barcelona sensation Pedri wants his team to remain patient in possession and not hassle to make things happen following their 2-2 draw against Espanyol in La Liga on Sunday.

In a game where both teams ended with ten men, the Blaugrana were indebted to a Luuk de Jong equaliser for helping them salvage a share of the spoils. Pedri gave Barcelona a dream start, scoring in the second minute, before the hosts struck both sides of the interval to turn the match on its head.

Nevertheless, Xavi Hernandez's men regrouped to claim a point, and move to fourth in the league table. Speaking after securing a late draw against their city-rivals, Pedri said:

“We were losing, and we got a point, but it’s a disappointment because we came for the three points, and we only leave with one. I think we should have played with more calm; we had the ball, but I think, we were rushing our decisions, and that’s something we must improve.”

The Blaugrana were coming off a convincing 4-2 win over holders Atletico Madrid in their previous league outing. However, the dropped points meant their two-game winning run got snapped.

Pedri provided the visitors a dream start. The 19-year-old attacker tucked the ball from a cross by full-back Jordi Alba at the far post. Espanyol, though, turned the game on its head, scoring through Sergi Darder and Raul de Tomas to take the lead.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Pedri scores in the 2nd minute for Barcelona Pedri scores in the 2nd minute for Barcelona 👏 https://t.co/EatEyxybSK

Luuk de Jong, though, scored in the sixth minute of injury time to rescue a point for Xavi's side. The win meant Barcelona are unbeaten in their last eight league games. They haven't lost in the league since a reverse against Real Betis in early December.

With the draw, the Blaugrana have accumulated 39 points from 23 games. Although Atletico also have the same number of points, they are behind because of an inferior head-to-head record.

Barcelona take on Napoli in the UEFA Europa League

Barcelona will now shift their attention away from La Liga, as they take on Serie A side Napoli in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs.

The Blaugrana finished third in their Champions League group, which saw them drop down to the Europa League. Napoli themselves finished runner-up in their Europa League group, behind Spartak Moscow.

The first leg will be on February 17 at the Camp Nou, with the tie concluding in Naples seven days later.

It's worth mentioning that the Blaugrana are appearing in the Europa League for the first time in 18 years. Back then, the competition was known as the UEFA Cup.

