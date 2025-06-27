“It’s a disgrace” - Timothy Weah's agent blasts selfish Juventus after they attempt to force him out of club and join Premier League team

Timothy Weah’s agent, Badou Sambague, has ripped into Juventus for their selfish attempt to force the USMNT star out of the club. This comes after Weah was left out of the Juventus squad for the Club World Cup match against Manchester City on Thursday, June 26.

Weah joined Juventus from LOSC Lille in 2023 for a reported fee of €11 million. In his two seasons at the Italian club, the 25-year-old has cemented his position as a first-team player. As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Old Lady are looking to part ways with the USMNT winger along with one other player. However, Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the player turned down a proposal to join Premier League side Nottingham Forest, with the deal expected to fall through.

Weah was included in the matchday squads of Juventus’ first two Club World Cup games, although he was an unused substitute in the second. In what appears to be an attempt to pressure him to leave the club, Weah was excluded from the squad that faced City in Florida.

The decision, however, didn’t sit well with Sambague, who hit out at the Serie A giants for trying to force the U.S. international out of the club. He said (via GOAL):

"It's a disgrace. Weah is a fantastic player and fantastic team-mate. To see people acting like this for money and because they are selfish has disappointed me a lot.”

Sambague added:

"Anyway, while I'm here, nobody will push one of the players I advise to go on the right or on the left like a puppet. I am happy that Tim has a top education and a top personality that allows him to stay focused on the game."

Throughout the 2024-25 campaign, Weah made 43 appearances for Juventus, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Everton, Leeds, and Bournemouth eye Juventus outcast after Nottingham Forest snub – Reports

Premier League clubs Everton, Leeds, and Bournemouth have reportedly entered the running for the signing of Timothy Weah after the player rejected a move to Nottingham Forest. The 25-year-old was on the verge of completing a move to Forest before his agent revealed he had declined the move to fight for his place in the squad.

According to Ed Aarons of The Guardian, Everton, Leeds, and Bournemouth have all entered the race to sign Timothy Weah after he turned down a move to the City Ground.

Expand Tweet

Weah is renowned for his versatility on the pitch. He primarily plays as a right winger, but he can also play as a right midfielder and as a right back.

He is contracted with Juve until 2028, and his current market value is €17 million, as per Transfermarkt.

