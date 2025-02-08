"It's not a disrespect against Messi" - Ex-Real Madrid midfielder weighs in on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira has weighed in on the long-standing debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, making it clear that his allegiance lies with the Portuguese forward. Khedira played alongside Ronaldo for seven years at both Real Madrid and Juventus.

The Ronaldo vs. Messi debate is one that has divided fans, players, and pundits for more than a decade. Their contrasting styles—Ronaldo’s athleticism and goal-scoring prowess versus Messi’s technical brilliance and playmaking ability—have led to endless arguments and discussions among football fans.

But for Khedira, his experience with Ronaldo makes him an unwavering supporter of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. In an interview on talkSPORT, Khedira was asked who is the greatest between Lionel Messi and his Portuguese rival. He said:

Trending

“From my point of view, it’s Cristiano. It’s not a disrespect against Messi because what he has achieved and is still doing, especially in the U.S. is amazing. But I know Cristiano; I played with him for seven years in Madrid and Juventus. I know him personally quite well, so I'm 100 per cent team Ronaldo, but with all due respect to Messi.”

Ronaldo and Khedira were teammates at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2015, a period that saw Los Blancos win multiple titles, including the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League. The German midfielder later reunited with Ronaldo at Juventus in 2018, where the two spent three more seasons together.

Jose Mourinho says neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo is the world’s greatest

While a lot of people have claimed that one of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of all time, Jose Mourinho believes otherwise. Mourinho had the opportunity to manage Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid, but that didn’t influence his decision in the GOAT debate.

The Fenerbahçe manager acknowledged the longevity of the duo but claimed that neither of them is greater than Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário. Speaking to LiveScore, Mourinho explained his choice for the greatest player of all time (via Mirror):

"Ronaldo, El Fenomeno. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers, they have remained at the top every day for 15 years.’’

"However, if we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody surpasses Ronaldo. Injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that that 19-year-old boy had was something incredible."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback