"It's so disrespectful" - Former Manchester United star wants club to get rid of the 'prima-donnas' at the club

Former Manchester United defender David May has slammed some of the club's current players. He labeled them 'prima donnas' and claimed that they don't work hard or care about the fans.

The Red Devils had a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, where they finished trophyless and 15th in the Premier League. They are looking for a major revamp under Ruben Amorim and offloading multiple players. As per Tribal Football, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia, and Alejandro Garnacho have been told to train separately from the first team.

David May recently shared his thoughts on such players, who are likely to leave Manchester United this summer, saying (via Tribal Football):

“It's just the players and the mentality of some of them, who simply have to leave. You need players who will run through brick walls and who won't question, but will just get on with it.

“You can question certain things, but go and see the manager if you've not played, have it out in his office. Don't do it in the press or on social media. You see some of the stuff that's out there and it's so disrespectful, what some of the players are doing. You look at some of the players and their body language, and I think I'd much rather have 10 average players who will work their socks off than these prima-donnas who don't care.”

May also revealed that he spoke with Ruben Amorim and said:

“It's only when you leave the club, as a player, that you think 'wow, that is such a special place'. To be part of it, to have 70,000 people behind you, week-in, week-out, is the best feeling ever.

“These players have to realise that. I spoke to Ruben and he said 'the club is amazing, it's so special, but I feel I'm betraying the fans because I'm not getting the results'. I told him every fan I know absolutely loves what he's doing and he said 'nothing will change until the mentality changes' and he's spot-on.”

Rashford, Sancho, and Antony have returned from their loan spells at Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Real Betis, respectively. However, they are expected to leave Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United make another bid for Bryan Mbeumo: Reports

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that Manchester United have submitted another bid for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo. Their new bid is worth £65 million with £5 million in add-ons.

The Red Devils have been linked with Mbeumo since January. They first made a bid worth £45 million plus £10 million in add-ons, but it was rejected. Their second bid, worth £55 million plus £7.5 million in add-ons, was also rejected. They are now hoping to get the deal done with the third bid.

Mbeumo has been keen to join Manchester United despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who signed Mohammed Kudus instead. The Cameroonian joined Brentford from Troyes in 2019 and has contributed 70 goals and 51 assists in 242 games for them.

