“It’s my dream” – Chelsea legend John Terry reveals his ‘long-term ambition and goal’ as manager

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry has revealed his aspirations to become the manager of his former club in the future.

The Blues legend hung up his boots in 2018 with Aston Villa to pursue his career in a coaching role. However, unlike his former England teammates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, the iconic England defender has not jumped right into management. Terry has been gradually working his way to becoming a head-coach and is believed to be looking for an opportunity.

The former Chelsea skipper had a three-year spell as the assistant to Dean Smith at Aston Villa. However, he is currently working in a consultancy role at Chelsea's academy following Gerrard's appointment at Villa in November.

Terry has admitted that his 'dream' is to manage the Blues in the future, perhaps '15 years down the line'.

Terry told Stadium Astro YouTube channel about becoming Chelsea's manager one day:

“Yeah, that’s my dream. Obviously, when you’re a kid you want to play in the first team. As a coach, I’ve shifted this way now. The long-term ambition and goal is to be Chelsea manager, of course."

He added:

"That feels a little bit funny saying that because someone’s in the job and listen, we are still talking ten, 15 years down the line maybe. But I have to have an end goal and that’s it. It’s my dream. Hopefully, it happens."

The 41-year-old has also revealed that he is 'very patient' in his decisions but feels 'quite emotional' upon his return to Stamford Bridge. He said:

"I’m on the process of doing that but a lot of things n that have to go very well for me. So, I’m being very patient in the decisions I’m making in my next step in terms of management. But being back at Chelsea is very pleasing for me. It was quite emotional when I first drove in.”

Will John Terry become the Chelsea manager in the future?

Terry is regarded as one of the greatest to grace the Blue shirt at Stamford Bridge. However, it is too soon to say whether he will manage the club some day.

He has not even started his managerial career yet and we have to wait and see how good he turns out to be.

Although the 41-year-old definitely deserves plaudits for taking a patient approach, he must ensure that he does not take too much time. Terry was one of the greatest defenders of his time and is arguably the finest ever centre-back in Premier League history as well.

With his immense experience at the highest level and leadership, there is every chance that turns out to be a brilliant manager. In that case, he could definitely become the manager of his former club.

Edited by Aditya Singh