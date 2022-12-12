 “It’s my dream” – Luka Modric makes honest admission about Real Madrid retirement

Croatia skipper Luka Modric has talked about his retirement from club football, admitting that it is his dream to hang up his boots at Real Madrid.

Luka Modric has been a sensation for Real Madrid since joining them in 2012, playing a staggering 454 games for them across competitions. He has helped Los Blancos to five Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles amongst other honors.

Modric is considered to be an undroppable player at Madrid, but his future remains in the air. The Croatia international sees his contract expire in June 2023, meaning the Whites need to act quickly to avoid losing him for free.

Currently serving his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the 37-year-old midfield maestro was asked to comment on his future. Here’s what he had to say (via El Chiringuito TV):

“My future? There's time to talk about that. Now I'm focused on the World Cup.

“Of course, I would like to retire at Real Madrid. It's my dream.”

Modric has been ever-present under Carlo Ancelotti this season, featuring in 18 matches across competitions and pitching in with five goals and two assists.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has been in sensational form for Croatia in Qatar. He produced an inspired performance as Croatia knocked five-time winners Brazil out of the competition in the quarter-finals (4-2 on penalties; 1-1 after extra time).

Shakhtar Donetsk coach backs Josko Gvardiol to join Real Madrid

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has been one of the standout performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has emerged as one of the most progressive defenders in Qatar and has been spot-on with his defensive interventions.

It is believed that Los Blancos are interested in making a move for the RB Leipzig defender in the future, and Gvardiol’s former coach Igor Jovicevic wants him to join them. The Shakhtar Donetsk coach said (via Marca):

“He could play for any top club. PSG, Barcelona, if it were up to me, I would [want him] go to Real Madrid.

“I don’t want to hear about anything else. What’s more, I’m surprised that Real Madrid didn’t sign him two or three years ago, although I also understand that they waited for him to mature a bit more.”

The 20-year-old has not yet scored at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but has gotten off to the mark at Leipzig in the 2022-23 season. He has featured in 19 games for the German club across competitions, scoring once.

