“It’s an early final” – Nicolas Anelka reveals his favorite to win Champions League clash between Real Madrid and PSG

Former French striker Nicolas Anelka has given Real Madrid the edge in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Speaking exclusively to MARCA, Anelka made his prediction for the highly-awaited Champions League clash between the two European superpowers. He said:

"It's an early final, it could be. Two great teams, two great clubs. I give Madrid a small advantage because they have more experience, always strong. But PSG have extraordinary players so they can also get a good result."

The first leg between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled to take place on February 15 at the Parc des Princes. The teams will then face each other again for the second leg in Madrid on March 9.

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid Anelka on Real Madrid in Champions League: "When moments like these come, they are always a very strong team" managingmadrid.com/2022/2/10/2292… Anelka on Real Madrid in Champions League: "When moments like these come, they are always a very strong team" managingmadrid.com/2022/2/10/2292…

Real Madrid had a relatively straightforward time in their Champions League group. Carlo Ancelotti's side picked up five wins from six games in the group phase. Their only defeat was against minnows Sheriff Tiraspol at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG, on the other hand, finished second in their group behind Premier League champions Manchester City. The Parisian giants picked up only 11 points from the 18 available in the group stages. However, it was enough for them to make it through to the knockout stages.

It is worth noting that Kylian Mbappe will be at the center of the world when the two sides take on each other next week. The 23-year-old forward is highly touted to join Los Blancos in the summer transfer window on a free transfer.

Mbappe is yet to sign an extension with the Ligue 1 giants and is inching closer to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG and Real Madrid are both leading their respective leagues

As things stand, both Real Madrid and PSG are leading their respective leagues in dominant fashion.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently six points clear at the top of the La Liga standings. They have accumulated 53 points from 23 matches, while second-placed Sevilla are on 47 points after drawing three consecutive league games.

It is worth noting that Los Blancos missed out on the La Liga title last season after finishing a mere two points behind city-rivals Atletico Madrid.

Also Read Article Continues below

PSG, on the other hand, are cruising to yet another Ligue 1 title after missing out on it last season. As things stand, the Parisian giants are 13 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille. Mauricio Pochettino's side have suffered just one league defeat all season and have accumulated 56 points from 23 games.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra