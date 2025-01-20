"It's too early to say" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot rubbishes 'best in the world' comments ahead of Champions League clash against Lille

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has reacted to Brentford manager Thomas Frank's opinion on his team. After losing 2-0 to them on Saturday, Brentford's Danish boss labeled the Reds as the best team in the world.

Reacting to those comments before their UEFA Champions League game against Lille on Tuesday, Slot said (Liverpool Echo):

"Frank's opinion means something to me as he's shown at Brentford how well he has done without spending crazy amounts, every time his teams perform and make it so hard for the top five or six, so his opinion means something to me."

However, he added:

"But it's too early to say [we're the best in the world]. Can we judge the CL table? Every team faces different teams so we can be lucky but always nice to get compliments from someone who has proven to be so good."

The Reds are at the top of the table in the UEFA Champions League with six wins in as many games. They are also at the summit in the Premier League with 50 points from 21 games, six points ahead of second-placed Arsenal having played one match less. They are also in the last four of the EFL Cup and set to play Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Arne Slot analyses Liverpool's performances this season

The Merseysiders are the only team in European competitions with a 100% record this season. They have also played big hitters like Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen and come away with wins in such games.

They have lost only once so far in the league this season, with Slot's team seemingly ready to challenge for all four trophies. Assessing his team's performance, Slot said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I said our performances stats in running increased, especially Brentford because they are really fit and it was why they are successful. Attacking stats up probably true, but we have conceded a few too. We've needed these goals. So I don't see an argument why but we have worked longer together and we know even better what we want with and without the ball. Not always a straight line going up or down."

About Liverpool's performances in big games, Slot said:

"Confidence from Leverkusen and Real Madrid wins? My answer is the same: you are here in a press conference from Liverpool, so these players are used to winning big games."

He added:

"Last year in EL, we didn't face same competition but year before in CL and Prem, these players are not impressed with wins against Leverkusen and Real Madrid. They liked it but it's not five minutes after they are enjoying it, they are already recovering. With Feyenoord, there would be a party in the dressing room."

Liverpool are set to play Lille at Anfield in their next game on Tuesday, January 21.

