"It’s easier to play with him on the pitch" - Robert Lewandowski opens up on playing alongside 20-year-old Barcelona star

Roberto Lewandowski has heaped praise on Pedri and claimed that the 20-year-old Barcelona star understands football well.

The Polish striker added that the youngsters don't speak English, so he is working on his Spanish though they already have a good connection on the pitch.

Lewandowski pushed for his move to Barcelona last summer after claiming he did not feel loved at Bayern Munich. He scored 33 goals in 46 matches for the Catalan side in all competitions and was a key part of their La Liga triumph.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Lewandowski named Pedri as the player who he connects with the most on the pitch. He added that the youngster at Barcelona are excellent communicators even though they do not speak English:

"I like players who understand football like Pedri. He sees things and it's easier to play with him on the pitch. The youngsters at Barça don't speak English, and I need to improve my Spanish. But it doesn't matter, because we communicate in another language, the language of football."

Lewandowski added:

"I felt I had to have a role beyond scoring goals, in the mentality. It's not just about being a role model during training. As a striker, sometimes we have to think only about ourselves, but that's not what we need."

The Blaugrana will be next seen in action in the Joan Gamper Trophy match against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, August 8.

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski not thinking about retirement

Robert Lewandowski turns 35 later this month and was quizzed by L'Equipe if he is thinking about retirement. The Barcelona striker straight away dismissed the idea and stated that age is just a number for him.

The Polis star added that he was still enjoying the goals and has a few challenges left to explore:

"Being questioned about my age? Age is just a number. I still love scoring goals and I have not yet explored everything in football. I can still go on for many years, but I know there is an end. I don't think I'll be a coach, but maybe I miss the dressing room so much that I could change my mind."

Lewandowski has played for five clubs in his career and scored 542 matches in 722 club games. His best tally remains at Bayern Munich - a whopping 344 goals in 375 matches.