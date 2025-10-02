“It’s not easy to arrive there” - Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar makes feelings clear about Estevao shining at Stamford Bridge

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has urged fans to give Estevao Willian time to adapt in Europe. He believes that it is not easy to make the switch from Brazil and move to a big club like the Blues.

Ad

Speaking on The Obi One podcast, Ramires claimed that Estevao Willian should be judged on what he becomes in two or three years. He wants to take the pressure off the youngster and said:

“He’s good. He has the dribbling. He likes to score goals. He has a lot of talent. Need to give him time and give him time to adapt in Europe. It’s not easy to arrive there. I think he goes to one of the best teams in Europe, so let’s see what happens in these next two or three years.”

Ad

Trending

Ramires also spoke about Estevao Willian when he was interviewed by Ace Odds earlier this season, saying that the youngster was hardworking and would do well at Stamford Bridge. He added that the winger would become a complete player soon and said:

“I haven’t met Estevão in person yet, but I can tell he’s a humble, hardworking kid with a lot of personality and courage. I think he's going to find the perfect environment to grow even more, especially tactically, since that’s really emphasized and expected in England. I grew a lot in that aspect when I moved there, and I’m sure he’ll become an even more complete player with this chance.”

Ad

Chelsea signed Estevao Willian in 2024, but the winger had to wait a year before making the move to Stamford Bridge as he had to turn 18. He has played 250 minutes in the Premier League so far and has one assist to his name.

Estevao Willian praised by Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke about Estevao Willian earlier this season, heaping praise on the youngster. He claimed that the Brazilian had the right attitude on the pitch and was bound to be a 'fantastic player' for the club in the coming years. He said (via GOAL):

Ad

"The personality has been top. You can see that he is from Brazil, they are different and he is going to be a fantastic player for the club. We know about Cole [Palmer], Estevao needs time to adapt but he is going to be important for the team."

Estevao Willian played against Chelsea in his final match for Palmeiras. He scored in the FIFA Club World Cup meeting, but the Blues eased to a 2-1 win in the quarterfinals, on their way to winning the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More