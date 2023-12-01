"It's easy to blame the money" – Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino backs big-money summer signing to perform well at club

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed Moises Caicedo to perform well in the upcoming few weeks following a below-par start.

Caicedo, 22, left Brighton & Hove Albion to secure a £115 million move to the west London outfit amid much fanfare during the summer transfer window. However, he has struggled to find his usual form in his first 14 appearances across competitions for his new team so far.

A 38-cap Ecuador international, the holding midfielder has helped Chelsea register just four wins in his 11 Premier League matches for them so far. In comparison, he guided Brighton to a respectable 18 league wins last term as the Seagulls finished sixth in the league table.

During a pre-match press conference, Pochettino was asked to share his thoughts on Caicedo's settling-in period at Stamford Bridge. Backing the player to shine, he replied (h/t football.london):

"It's easy to blame the money and different aspects. He's a human being. When something is covered in expectation, it's easy to find something to blame. For everyone the expectation is different, the shirt is different and the badge is different. It's about time to fit and to start to perform. That's why we have no doubt it's only time."

Caicedo, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2031, is expected to start in Chelsea's Premier League home match against Brighton on Sunday (December 3). He is likely to start alongside Enzo Fernandez in Pochettino's 4-2-3-1 formation against his former outfit.

Glen Johnson states Chelsea new boy Cole Palmer's playing style is akin to Juan Mata

During an interaction with British betting website GGRecon, ex-Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson was asked if Blues summer signing Cole Palmer is akin to a former footballer. He responded:

"The way Cole Palmer moves reminds me of Jose Antonio Reyes when he was at Arsenal. The likes of Angel Di Maria, Juan Mata, Dennis Bergkamp and Riyad Mahrez all have short, little touches, so they always have the ball under control... close to them."

Lauding the 21-year-old's close control and awareness, Johnson said:

"All the players in the list mentioned are all very intelligent footballers who keep the ball close, they're very good in the holes, and he's a young kid who's always got his head on swivel, which you have to do when you're in those areas and he does it very calmly."

Palmer, who arrived from Manchester City in a potential £42.5 million move earlier this summer, has cemented himself as a regular starter at Chelsea of late. He has scored four goals and provided as many assists in 12 outings across competitions for the Blues this season.

Prior to joining Mauricio Pochettino's side, the left-footed star netted six goals and registered two assists in 41 matches for Manchester City.