"It's not easy" - Fabinho rubbishes Kylian Mbappe's claims that Brazil and Argentina don't play games at a high level to get to World Cup 

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has responded to Kylian Mbappe's jibe at South American football. The Brazilian claimed that his country and Argentina would finish on top of their respective groups if they were to play qualifiers against European countries.

Mbappe sparked a debate earlier this week by claiming that European football was miles ahead of South America. The Frenchman added that the football is not advanced there, and as a result, Brazil and Argentina do not play high quality football.

Fabinho has now replied to the comments and boldly claimed that the two South American giants would dominate European football. He was quoted by ESPN's Sports Center saying:

"It's different, it's not easy. We have to play in places like Bolivia, I don't know if France has played there. I believe Brazil and Argentina would finish as first in the groups in the European qualifiers."

Kylian Mbappe sparks controversy with South American football comments

Kylian Mbappe was talking about the 2022 FIFA World Cup with TNT Sport Brasil. He claimed that Brazil were one of the favorites, but they do not play against high quality opponents regularly. He believes that would be a disadvantage for the South American side in the tournament, including Argentina.

The Frenchman went on to claim that the European countries were 'more ready' for the World Cup. This is due to the UEFA Nations League and the rising quality of football in other countries across the continent. He said (via MSC Football):

"The UEFA Nations League is an example of that. We will be fully prepared for the World Cup. Argentina and Brazil don't play games at a high level to get to the World Cup. Football is not as advanced as it is in Europe and it shows when you watch the last World Cups."

The PSG forward has been in the news this week for one too many reasons. He became the talk of the town after he snubbed Real Madrid to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions last week. The Frenchman was expected by many to join Los Blancos after his deal with the Ligue1 side expired this summer.

