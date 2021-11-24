"It’s not easy going to places like this and getting results" - Paul Scholes appreciates Manchester United's 'disciplined' performance against Villarreal

Paul Scholes has praised Manchester United players following their crucial Champions League victory over Villarreal. The Red Devils scored twice against Villarreal without reply, securing a spot in the last 16 of the coveted European tournament.

Here's how Paul Scholes reacted to Manchester United's dominant performance last night on BT Sport:

"The discipline and team shape was there. It’s not easy going to places like this and getting results. The first half was a bit shaky, a little bit all over the place until they moved [Anthony] Martial to the left-hand side. We won many games in that way - just staying in it. You know at some point you’re always going to have quality to score goals and this might be a way of United playing."

The former Manchester United midfielder added:

“You can see them playing like this against Chelsea on Sunday, although it’s against a lot better opposition but that way of playing is something he’ll [Carrick] stick with.”

A win against Villarreal will give Manchester United confidence as they take on Premier League leaders Chelsea on November 28

Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net in a fifth consecutive Champions League game for the Red Devils. He scored through a scrumptious dink over Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli in the 78th minute to give Manchester United the lead.

Manchester United then secured a spot in the last 16 thanks to Jadon Sancho's screamer in the dying minutes of the game. This was the former Borussia Dortmund forward's first goal for the Red Devils.

Michael Carrick's stint as Manchester United's caretaker manager has started off in extraordinary fashion. However, Carrick has a big test coming up as they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on reigning Champions League winners and Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The Blues currently sit atop the Premier League table and are 12 points ahead of Manchester United. Chelsea recently hammered Juventus in the Champions League, scoring four goals without reply.

Juventus conceded four goals across all competitions for the first time since their 4-0 mauling in 2004 at the hands of AS Roma in Serie A.

It's safe to say that Chelsea look favorites to emerge victorious out of the crucial upcoming Premier League fixture. However, Manchester United's newfound confidence could play a massive role in their match-up against the Blues.

