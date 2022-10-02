"It's not easy but it'll be interesting" - Cesc Fabregas reveals what could derail Arsenal's Premier League title challenge

Como midfielder Cesc Fabregas has claimed that Arsenal's participation in the UEFA Europa League will be a major hurdle in maintaining their Premier League title charge this season.

The Gunners have started the new season on a positive note, winning eight of their nine games across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta's side are atop the Premier League table with 21 points from eight matches, leading Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur by four points.

After finishing fifth last season, Arsenal qualified for the UEFA Europa League this season. The club are currently second in Group A of the competition, alongside PSV Eindhoven, FC Zurich, and Bodo/Glimt.

Speaking on BT Sport (via Mirror), Fabregas shared his thoughts on his former club's title credentials and claimed that their UEFA Europa League commitments could hinder their momentum.

He said:

"It will be tough, it will be a challenge. I am very confident, the only question mark is the Europa League. I played in the Europa League in my last season with Chelsea."

He added:

"You play every Thursday, play far away, come back at 4 AM and then you have to get ready on the Sunday [for an] early kick-off. It's not easy but it'll be interesting to see how Mikel will manage the situation but I believe they're in the right way for sure."

The Gunners emerged triumphant over their arch-rivals Tottenham with a 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (October 1).

Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, and Granit Xhaka scored the goals for the hosts, while Harry Kane converted a penalty in the first half of the contest.

Arsenal are next scheduled to face Bodo/Glimt in their second UEFA Europa League fixture at home on Thursday (October 6).

Cesc Fabregas heaps praise on new Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

Speaking on BT Sport (via Metro), Cesc Fabregas claimed that Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard reminded him of himself.

He said:

"I really like his style, I like his intelligence, the way he moves and always finds pockets of space where you can make the difference in football these days. He is very tricky and he has a good eye for the final ball."

He continued:

"He also has a lot of responsibility, he was 15 when he made his debut for Norway, he is the captain of Norway, now a very young captain for Arsenal and he is responding very well. I am very happy for him, he reminds me a little of me when he took the armband at 21."

Odegaard, who arrived from Real Madrid for £30 million last summer, has scored three goals in eight matches across all competitions this season.

