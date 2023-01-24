“It’s not easy to make a difference at Barca and he’s doing that” – Xavi extends support to Barcelona star despite exit rumors

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez extended a hand of support for winger Raphinha. Since his summer move from Leeds United, the Brazilian is yet to entirely win fans over with his performances on the pitch. In 25 games, he has scored four goals and has provided seven assists for the club.

Raphinha has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou. Arsenal have emerged as a potential suitor for the player. Raphinha has been linked with the Gunners since the north London-based side's failed move for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Xavi, however, displayed his support for the winger. Speaking to the media, he said that it's not easy for a player to come in and make a difference at a big club like Barcelona. Raphinha, however, has done that so far, according to the team's manager.

Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“He is being decisive. He is scoring goals and making decisive assists. I’m happy with him, he’s growing a lot. It’s not easy to make a difference at Barça and he’s doing that.”

Raphinha is well-known for his shooting ability. However, the player often tries ambidextrous moves on the field, especially passes. These difficult tricks might not always come to fruition and often result in the team losing the ball.

While it's true that this characteristic is against the Catalan club's mold of play, there is no doubting the fact that Raphinha can be decisive on the pitch. Hence, it's not surprising that Xavi is keeping his faith in the player.

Barcelona are set to return to action against Real Sociedad

The Supercopa de Espana final win against Real Madrid gave Barcelona great momentum. Xavi's side earned a hard-fought La Liga win against Getafe as well.

The Catalan club will return to action on January 26 as they take on Real Sociedad in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. Xavi's team defeated AD Ceuta in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Apart from that, the Blaugrana are also sitting atop the La Liga table with 44 points from 17 games and hold a three-point lead over Real Madrid.

