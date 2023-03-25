"It’s not that easy to plan" - Julian Nagelsmann's thoughts on managing in the Premier League resurface amid Tottenham links

Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with taking charge of Tottenham Hotspur after being sacked as Bayern Munich boss. Meanwhile, his old comments on potentially accepting a managerial job in the Premier League have re-emerged.

Nagelsmann left RB Leipzig to take charge of Bundesliga giants Bayern ahead of the 2021-22 season. He led the team to the league title, as well as the DFL Supercup, in his first season at the helm.

The German tactician was also well-placed to win a treble with the Bavarians this term. He led them to the quarterfinals of both the UEFA Champions League and DFB-Pokal, while the club sit just one point behind Borussia Dortmund in the title race.

However, it emerged on Thursday (March 23) that Bayern Munich have decided to sack Nagelsmann, with Thomas Tuchel lined up as a replacement. The Bundesliga club later confirmed the news on Friday (March 24).

fcbayern.com/CUCmQ FC Bayern and head coach Julian Nagelsmann have parted company. This decision was taken by CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidžić in consultation with club president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel. FC Bayern and head coach Julian Nagelsmann have parted company. This decision was taken by CEO Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidžić in consultation with club president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel. 🔗 fcbayern.com/CUCmQ

While Bayern's decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann has divided opinions, many are eager to see where the manager goes next. Tottenham have notably been mooted as a potential destination for him.

Although Nagelsmann is yet to coach a club at any level outside Germany, he has previously said that he would be open to moving to the Premier League. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph in February 2021, the then-Leipzig coach expressed his desire to emulate countryman Jurgen Klopp, saying:

“The Premier League is a very interesting league and I can imagine it could be a big aim to be a big manager in the Premier League one day, like Jurgen [Klopp] who is very successful.

“It could be a step in the future. But, you know, in soccer it’s not that easy to plan, ‘How long will you be a manager in Leipzig? When will you go to the Premier League?.'"

Julian Nagelsmann further addressed the possibility of taking charge of a Premier League club, saying:

“I could imagine going to the Premier League. I could imagine staying as a manager in the Bundesliga for my whole career. It’s cool to be a manager in my own country. I love it. But then perhaps in the future we can meet face-to-face in the Premier League, who knows.”

It would thus not be a surprise if Julian Nagelsmann takes the reins at a Premier League club next.

Julian Nagelsmann open to Tottenham Hotspur move

Tottenham have been managed by Italian tactician Antonio Conte since November 2021. However, the former Chelsea manager's contract with the north London giants expires at the end of the season.

Conte's recent comments criticizing the club have led to speculation that he could also be fired soon. Julian Nagelsmann has thus emerged as an option for Spurs.

According to Sky Sports, the 35-year-old is open to replacing Conte as the next Tottenham manager. It now remains to be seen if the London outfit will act quickly to bring him in.

