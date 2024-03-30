"It’s not easy to play with this shirt" - Lionel Scaloni sends warning to Manchester United star after first start for Argentina

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni sent a warning to Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho after his first start for La Albiceleste.

Garnacho has been impressive for United in his first full season as a starter at the club. He has made 38 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season, scoring seven goals and assisting four.

Despite being born in Madrid and playing for the Under-18 Spanish national team, Garnacho opted to represent Argentina over Spain, making his senior debut against Australia in June 2023.

He was handed his first start by Scaloni against Costa Rica on March 26, playing a sprightly 71 minutes as the Argentinians won 3-1 in wet and physical conditions in Los Angeles. In the game, Inter Milan youngster Valentin Carboni also made his national debut, and Scaloni was full of praise for the young duo.

He said:

"The truth is that the game was not easy and we are happy. Garnacho and Carboni played a good game. They are guys who can contribute to us and we will see in the future if they will be with us. But I'm happy."

However, amidst the praise, he also warned that the youngsters should be aware of the gravity of the situation they're in and the value of the Argentine jersey. He also said that no player in their current team is guaranteed a place in the Copa America 2024 squad.

Scaloni added:

"Its not easy to play with this shirt or with these rivals who make it difficult for you. In the world of football, one never knows. Guaranteeing a spot in the Copa America to none of those present here."

Manchester United have a mini-Garnacho who is already breaking international records

Manchester United have another record-breaking attacker, akin to Alejandro Garnacho, emerging through their ranks in the form of 17-year-old James Scanlon.

Scanlon has played a crucial role in United's dominance in the U18 Premier League this season, bagging four goals and an assist in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Scanlon can be deployed on both wings as well as an attacking midfielder, and has impressed academy coaches with his directness and creativity on the ball, and work ethic off it.

This week, Scanlon made his international debut, becoming the first United player to play for the tiny island nation of Gibraltar. He was used as a 74th minute substitute in both legs of their UEFA Nations League relegation playoffs against Lithuania.

Gibraltar lost both games 1-0, but the 17-year-old's cameos provided some positivity and gained him some much-needed experience. The Athletic also reported that the youngster fits into the senior squad seamlessly, which is a great sign for his Manchester United career.

Scanlon is expected to sign a long-term professional contract at Manchester United upon the expiration of his scholarship. Only time will tell if he can become the next big thing emerging from the United academy.