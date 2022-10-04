“It’s only eight games but there are players waiting to come if Arsenal finish in the Champions League” – Ian Wright delivers encouraging Gunners transfer update

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has made an interesting claim that there are players waiting to join his former club if they return to the Champions League next season.

It's been an encouraging start for the Gunners in the Premier League this term, with Mikel Arteta's men firing on all cylinders. Arsenal kicked off their league campaign this season with an important 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on August 5.

Since then, they have recorded six more victories, raising their overall tally to seven wins and one draw in eight games. As things stand, the Gunners sit at the top of the table with 21 points and are one of the favorites to secure a Champions League spot ahead of next season.

During a recent discussion with Kelly Cates and Tim Sherwood, Ian Wright claimed that he has information about players that are willing to join the club if they qualify for Europe's elite tournament. He said (via Express):

"Whatever happens off the back of this season if Arsenal do get in the top four with the players that I know that are probably waiting..."

Cates interrupted:

"Oh hello, who?"

Wright smirked and continued:

"No, no, no. I can't say anything. Waiting for Arsenal to get in the Champions League, this season will be a massive learning curve for this team. That's the least we can get out of it."

Cates added:

"Cannot believe you've only given us crumbs."

To which Wright replied:

"I can't say too much, it's only eight games. It's only eight games but there are players waiting to come if Arsenal finish in the Champions League..."

It is unclear as to which players are waiting on the Gunners' re-entry to the Champions League before joining them next year. Regardless, it would be interesting to see Londoners make their highly anticipated return to the prestigious tournament after playing in the Europa League in each of the last few seasons.

The north London outfit last participated in the Champions League during the 2016-17 campaign.

What's next for Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta's men have taken the Premier League by storm this season.

After beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the North London derby on Saturday (October 1), Arteta's men will switch their focus to the Europa League this week. The Gunners will take on Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday (October 6).

The north London outfit will then take on Liverpool in yet another massive Premier League fixture at the weekend (October) before playing their reverse fixture against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League next week (October 13).

