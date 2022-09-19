"Playing with real authority and confidence" - Ian Wright admits Arsenal star has proved him wrong this season 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright hailed former club-captain Granit Xhaka for his exemplary performances this season under Mikel Arteta.

The Swiss midfielder has scored one goal and provided three assists for the Gunners this season. He has rejuvenated himself after being given more freedom to traverse further on the pitch under Arteta.

The 29-year-old was once again crucial in his team's 3-0 away win against Brentford in the Premier League on September 18. He provided a cross for Gabriel Jesus for their second goal.

Wright lauded the player for his consistent decisive performances this season as the legendary striker stated on Match of the Day (via Evening Standard):

"For me, Granit Xhaka is a player that we’re finally see play like he does for Switzerland, He’s playing in a position that suits him, playing more offensively. He’s playing with real authority and confidence."

He added:

"Lately he’s been able to find space and from there he can be really dangerous because, for me, he’s got easily one of the best left-foots in the Premier League."

The 58-year-old further added:

"It’s a great cross for the Jesus goal, it’s fantastic. He can also do the defensive stuff, he gets back and get his foot in there. He set the tempo for Arsenal off the ball. I’m really pleased for him because I was one of his staunchest critics. But now we’re seeing the best of Granit Xhaka.”

Alan Shearer praised Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus was on the scoresheet yet again as the Gunners defeated Brentford 3-0 this past weekend. With the win, Mikel Arteta's side have collected 18 points from their first seven league games and are currently at the top of the Premier League table.

Jesus arrived from Manchester City during the summer transfer window for £45 million and has been in great form to start his life for the London-based club. In eight games, the Brazilian striker has scored four goals and provided three assists.

Shearer was full of praise for the 25-year-old and told Match of the Day 2:

"We’ve seen Arteta improve the likes of [Granit] Xhaka, who showed great desire and determination against Brentford, but Jesus is Arsenal’s real game-changer for me. His move was seen as his opportunity to be the main man after often being on the bench at City and he has certainly taken it so far." (h/t sportsbible)

Arsenal will next be in action against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on October 1.

