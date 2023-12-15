“It’s embarrassing to finish below Copenhagen and Galatasaray” - Berbatov reacts to Manchester United’s Champions League exit

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has reacted to the Red Devils' 'embarassing' finish behind FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in their UEFA Champions League group.

Following a 1-0 home defeat to group winners Bayern Munich in midweek, the Red Devils were confirmed to finish bottom of their group. Having come into the clash with just one win and three defeats, Erik ten Hag's side needed a win to at least finish third and continue in Europe after Christmas.

Instead, a Kingsley Coman 71st-minute winner sunk the Red Devils at Old Trafford, condemning the English side to a bottom-place Champions League group finish for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

"The performances based on results were not good enough," Berbatov told Betfair (via Daily Star). "No European football for Man United is bad because Old Trafford is about European nights.

The Bulgarian bemoaned Manchester United's patchy performances and struggles for consistency, finishing last in one of the easier groups in the competition this year:

"Yes, there were games where the team looked okay, played well, but again if you don't know how to continue well throughout the whole game, then you're going to suffer. The consistency and concentration was not there. So they've finished last in the group and they'll feel embarrassed."

"I don't think they were not ready for the Champions League, but if you lack qualities during games, then you'll suffer. It's embarrassing to finish below Copenhagen and Galatasaray."

Manchester United will look to snap a two-game losing skid when they travel to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday (December 17). The Red Devils lost 7-0 on their last league visit to their arch-rivals earlier this year.

Manchester United could miss plenty of key players for Liverpool trip

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have made a wretched start to the season, having lost a whopping 12 times across competitions, including seven times in the league.

Things don't get any easier, as they visit an in-form Liverpool side this weekend who are atop the standings. To compound the visitors' misery, boss Erik ten Hag could be without a number of key players.

Defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw sustained injuries in the midweek clash with Bayern. Attackers Anthony Martial and Marcos Rashford missed the game due to illness. The availability of all four players appears doubtful at this point.

Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount are already out with injuries and won't be available for the Liverpool clash. Moreover, captain Bruno Fernandes misses out due to yellow card accumulation.