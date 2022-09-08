"It’s embarrassing" - Jamie Carragher says Liverpool star had one of the worst games of his career against Napoli

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit out at Joe Gomez for his shambolic display against Napoli.

The Reds have started their Champions League campaign in the worst possible fashion, losing their first group stage game 4-1 against Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp's side were completely dominated by the Serie A giants and led 3-0 at half-time.

Joe Gomez had an awful game at the heart of the defense alongside Virgil van Dijk and was taken off by Klopp at half-time.

Napoli scored their fourth of the night early in the second half while Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz scored a mere consolation in the 49th minute.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Joe Gomez had the worst game of his entire career on Wednesday night and Klopp was right to take him off.

The former England defender told CBS Sports, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“I mean the defending is shocking. Gomez just had one of the worst halves of football he is possibly ever going to have. That’s why he had to come off at half-time. It should have been four or five at half-time, not just three."

Carragher has slammed the entire Liverpool team for their horrific defending, labeling it a joke. He added:

"To concede the goals Liverpool did in the first half, then two minutes into the second half, to concede a goal like that. I mean, we are talking about players that have won the Champions League and the Premier League. It’s embarrassing. It’s a bit of a joke really to see players defending at this level like that.”

Jurgen Klopp will be a worried man after Liverpool's dismal start to the season

Over the years, Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into a force to reckon with both in England and Europe.

The Reds have consistently competed for every major honor under his stewardship and have also won every possible trophy.

Only last season, they chased an unprecedented quadruple but eventually had to settle with two domestic cups (FA and Carabao).

However, they look like a very different side this season and have endured a difficult start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp will definitely be a worried man and has a lot to address, especially after being hammered by Napoli.

The Merseyside giants will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday at Anfield and Klopp will certainly be demanding a strong response from his boys.

It is still early stages of the season and the Reds have what it takes to turn things around, but they must pick up their game soon.

