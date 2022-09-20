"It's not enough" - 29-year-old Barcelona star laments lack of game time under Xavi

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has made it abundantly clear that he wants more playing time for the Blaugrana. The Netherlands international finished as the Catalan giants' top scorer last season following his move from Olympique Lyon on a free transfer.

However, the former Manchester United flop has seemingly fallen down Xavi Hernandez's pecking order at Barcelona this season. According to Barca Universal, Depay was close to leaving the Spanish giants this summer but his move to Juventus collapsed and they signed Arkadiusz Milik instead.

Xavi has preferred the trio of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele up front, with Depay being an unused substitute in the first four games. However, the Dutchman has started the last couple of La Liga games and has also scored his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win over Elche on Saturday.

The Barcelona attacker has opened up on his lack of minutes at the club and has claimed that he is keen to impress for the Oranje. He told ESPN:

“Of course this time I look extra forward to this week with the national team, I’m sure you can guess why.

“I played less than usual and it’s not something I am used to. But here you know you are going to play so I am extra motivated and thankful."

Depay has insisted that he wants to play more and is not happy with his lack of minutes in a Barcelona shirt. He continued:

"I had two starting spots in the last two weeks in La Liga. It’s not enough.

“I get taken off after 60 minutes but I am longing for more. In the last 25 minutes of the game, there is more space and I always have the power to profit from that.”

Barcelona have no shortage of options up front

Barcelona have had quite a remarkable summer transfer window as they bolstered their squad despite plenty of obstacles. Xavi has been backed by the club as the Catalan giants now possess a squad much stronger than last season.

Depay's hopes for more first-team football seem slim given the strength and depth they have at their disposal. The Dutchman will have to fend off competition from Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres in order to get more minutes.

However, the former Manchester United player does possess an advantage over his competitors, which is his ability to play anywhere across the front line.

