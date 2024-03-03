"It's not enough because I miss a lot" - Chelsea attacker highlights flaws in his own game after 2-2 draw with Brentford

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson spoke about his missed chances despite scoring a goal in the Blues' 2-2 draw against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, March 2.

Jackson racked up his 11th goal of the season across competitions at the Gtech Community Stadium with a first-half header. When asked how he felt about his goal count, Jackson opened up about the flaws of his game instead.

He said (via Chelsea's official X account):

"Yeah I think it's not enough because I miss a lot. For me it should have been a lot more. But you know, every game I try to make the team win, and help my teammates, and the teammates helped me as well. So every game I try to (score), even if I don't score."

Jackson, however, suggested that it was only the beginning for him.

"The most important is for the team to win. And I missed a lot of chances. I think I should have a lot more than 11 (goals this season). But, you know, it's for me, its just the beginning. I'm just starting to feel pleased. In England, I keep moving."

As per Premier League statistics, Jackson has 15 big chances in the competition this season. The summer signing has registered eight goals and three assists in 23 league games.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reacts to fan chants after 2-2 draw

Mauricio Pochettino had a frustrating birthday on March 2 as his team played out a 2-2 draw against Brentford. There were chants of 'sack Pochettino' from the Chelsea fans after the game.

Reacting to those shouts, Pochettino said in the post-match press conference (via Football.London):

"Yes, I've been told but I did not hear, to be honest. That is why it is difficult for me to understand. I don't know. I need to believe what you are telling me but it is normal. We were losing the game 2-1 and it's about to express their frustration and we are responsible. I am responsible. I am the head coach."

He added (via CFCPys on X):

“I think the relationship is good, we need to understand fans are emotional. I am fighting to provide the team the best tools to work and to improve and play in this way, score goals and win.”

Chelsea are 11th in the league table with 36 points after 26 games. They will next play Newcastle United in the Premier League on March 11.

