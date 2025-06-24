“It’s not even close to be honest” - Chuba Akpom chooses between Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko for Arsenal

Chuba Akpom has urged Arsenal to sign Viktor Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko. He claims that the Sporting CP star offers exactly what Mikel Arteta's side needs right now and is a beast.
In a video that has now gone viral on TikTok, Akpom recalled Gyokeres' performances in the Championship while he was with Coventry City and said that he was carrying the team on his own. He added that the striker has gone on to get better in Portugal and should be Arsenal's top target. He said via TBR Football:
"Gyokeres for me, and it's not even close, to be honest. It's subjective isn't it, you can talk about the age of Sesko but Gyokeres is ready now, you know I played against him in the Championship, he took Coventry to the play-off finals basically alone, with one or two other players, and he's gone to Portugal and he's scored, what is it? 50 goals in both seasons?"
"If Arsenal are looking for now then it's Gyokeres and if Arsenal had Gyokeres the past few seasons, I'm not saying we would have won the Premier League but… I think Gyokeres is a beast and we need him now."
Chuba Akpom was with Arsenal from his academy days before moving to Ajax in 2023. He was on loan at Lille since January and scored three goals in 14 Ligue1 matches.
Arsenal target at war with Sporting CP amid Manchester United links
Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas was adamant earlier this month that they would not sell Viktor Gyokeres for cheap. He insisted that the Manchester United target will not be held to his €100 million release clause, but a deal is not going to be done for €70 million.
He said:
"I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60 million euros plus 10 million euros because I never promised that. To this day Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres, neither today nor last season. It's not worth us setting a value because I don't know what will happen in a year's time. I don't know if it will be 40 million euros, 60 million euros or 80 million euros. What I can guarantee is that I will not demand 100 million Euros."
Gyokeres was not happy with the comments and took to Instagram and wrote:
"There's a lot of talk at the moment, most of it is false. I will speak when the time is right."
Manchester United are also interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres this summer. The striker is keen on leaving Portugal and is pushing for a move to the Premier League.