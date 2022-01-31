“It’s such an exciting signing" - Paddy Kenny believes Luis Diaz's inclusion makes Liverpool's attack 'the best and most exciting in world football'

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has hailed Liverpool for bringing Luis Diaz to Merseyside. The Reds have strengthened their attack by completing the signing of the Porto winger on a 5.5-year deal on an initial fee of £37 million.

Diaz will link up with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, giving manager Jurgen Klopp more options up front. With the arrival of Diaz, Kenny thinks the Reds now have the best attack in the world.

Liverpool FC @LFC #VamosLuis We have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance ✍️ We have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance ✍️😄 #VamosLuis

“I mean, wow, look at those options,” the former Leeds goalkeeper told Football Insider. “That’s got to be the best and most exciting attack in world football. Salah is obviously incredible, then Mane and Firmino are the others who always contribute. Jota has been playing out of his skin this season as well. Now you have Diaz as well,” continued Kenny.

The former Leeds goalkeeper has predicted a selection headache for Klopp now that Diaz has joined other elite attackers at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Agreement reached between clubs for €40m guaranteed fee upfront plus €20m add ons. Paperworks to be completed soon.



Here-we-go 🤝 Here’s new Liverpool signing Luís Diaz after completing first part of medical in Argentina, ready to pen his contract until June 2027.Agreement reached between clubs for €40m guaranteed fee upfront plus €20m add ons. Paperworks to be completed soon.Here-we-go 🤝 Here’s new Liverpool signing Luís Diaz after completing first part of medical in Argentina, ready to pen his contract until June 2027. 🔴🇨🇴 #LFCAgreement reached between clubs for €40m guaranteed fee upfront plus €20m add ons. Paperworks to be completed soon.Here-we-go 🤝 https://t.co/kzMnvhUmdi

The Irishman believes the former Porto attacker could likely begin in a modest role at Anfield, but expects him to assume more responsibility. He also thinks Diaz was a summer target for the Reds, but they swooped for their man in January to beat competition from Tottenham Hotspur. Kenny said:

“Who does Klopp pick for Liverpool’s next game? I suspect Diaz will be brought in slowly. It sounds like the plan was to sign him in the summer, but obviously Liverpool had to act now to beat Tottenham."

“So maybe he might have a smaller role, but you never know; if he scores on his debut, for example, then he has to play. It’s such an exciting signing and I can’t wait to see how he does."

What does Luis Diaz bring to Liverpool?

Luis Diaz in action for Porto earlier this season

Luis Diaz is well known for his ability to score goals and create chances for his teammates. His record of 16 goals and six assists in 28 games for Porto across all competitions this season is evidence of that.

Another interesting aspect about the Colombian attacker is his incredible versatility. He can play anywhere across the front three, function as a playmaker or even as a number eight. Diaz can also play on either side of midfield and in the centre.

With his pace, dribbling skills, vision and eye for goal, the 25-year-old has what it takes to make an impact in the Premier League. It remains to be seen if the attacker lives up to his optimum potential at Anfield.

