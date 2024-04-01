"It's exhausting" - Luis Enrique hits out at media after Kylian Mbappe's reaction to getting substituted

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique hit out at the media when asked about Kylian Mbappe's substitution in their latest match.

The Parisian outfit walked away 2-0 victors from Marseille on Sunday (March 31) after Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos bagged the only goals of the night. Mbappe, 25, was substituted in the 65th minute for Ramos, who eventually ended up on the scoresheet.

Despite it seeming to be a justified change, Enrique was quizzed about Mbappe's withdrawal. The French forward was also visibly unhappy after his number was held up on the touchline.

Speaking after the match, Enrique told Prime Sport (via PSG Talk):

"It's always the same music, week after week. It's exhausting. I'm the coach, making decisions everyday. And that is what I'll do until my last day at PSG."

"I always strive to find the best solution for Paris. Sometimes, I may be mistaken but these are my choices."

Mbappe has been extremely influential this campaign, having scored 38 goals in as many appearances across competitions. He's helped PSG to the top of the Ligue 1 standings, where the French giants hold a 12-point advantage over second-placed Brest.

However, the World Cup winner is rumored to depart the Parc des Princes at the end of the season, with his contract running out in the summer. It is expected that Mbappe will move to the Santiago Bernabeu and link up with Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe provides update on his future amid Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is yet to confirm whether he's headed to Real Madrid after his contract at PSG expires. The player's latest statements may raise questions over whether he could still remain at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have already secured the Trophee des Champions this season and are poised to win Ligue 1. Additionally, they're in contention for the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France.

Speaking about his future while on international duty last week, Mbappe said (via GOAL):

"I didn't announce anything because I have nothing to announce. I've always said that the day I have something to say, I will come and introduce myself as a man, and I will speak."

"Sorry to disappoint, but I don't have anything juicy to announce."

So far in his PSG career, Mbappe has played 298 matches across competitions, bagging 250 goals and 106 assists. He's won the Ligue 1 title on five occasions in Paris but has yet to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy.