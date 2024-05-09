"It’s extremely bitter" - Manuel Neuer reacts after Bayern Munich's UCL SF loss to Real Madrid

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has admitted that his mistake leading to Real Madrid's equaliser on Wednesday (May 8) is a bitter pill to swallow. Los Blancos scored twice late on to advance to the UEFA Champions League final.

In an entertaining second-leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu between two European behemoths, both sides were guilty of spurning presentable opportunities.

Midway through the second half, Alphonso Davies produced a superb curler with his weaker right foot to open the scoring for Bayern. With Los Blancos seeing an equaliser by Nacho ruled out for a foul on Joshua Kimmich, it looked like it would be Bayern's night till the excellent Neuer got punished for his first mistake of the night.

The veteran custodian spilled a routine delivery in the 88th minute, allowing subsitute Joselu to breathe life into the contest. The energised hosts scored again three minutes later and held on to reach a record-extending 18th Champions League final.

Reflecting on his mistake, Neuer was at a loss for words as he told DAZN (via GOAL):

"Anyone who’s ever played football knows how I’m feeling right now. That we’ve been knocked out in the closing stages, having led 1-0 until the 85th minute, it’s extremely bitter.

"We’d taken one step to London. We saw ourselves in the final, and now I’m lost for words. It’s extremely bitter for me."

Expecting the ball to behave 'differently', he added:

"I expected the ball to land a bit differently to my chest, but it went a bit higher and it was difficult to get a hold of it. And then Joselu was there quicker, and it was difficult to defend.

"For a goalkeeper who’s been around for a while, it’s something I’ve already experienced, but the goal was brutal."

The defeat means Bayern are set for a first trophyless season since 2011-12, while Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley in London on June 1.

"We conceded a goal we never usually would with our goalkeeper" - Bayern Munich boss

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel also expressed his thoughts about the unlikely mistake that eventually led to his team's exit from the competition.

With two minutes and stoppage time to come, Tuchel took off attackers Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane as he looked to defend his slender lead. The ploy, though, backfired, with Neuer's uncharacteristic mistake opening the door for Los Blancos.

Reflecting on the last few moments of the game, the outgoing Bayern Munich boss said:

"We are almost through, it’s almost there, and there was a very unusual mistake from our best player for the equaliser, then we conceded the second one in stoppage time."

He added:

"When you are through in the 88th minute, you see the end of the tunnel. Was it our very best match? No. But we didn’t need to be perfect. We just needed to be good enough in this moment.

"In the moment when we had one player out with a cramp, we conceded a goal we never usually would with our goalkeeper. You have to accept the result in the end."

Bayern Munich take on Wolfsburg at home in the Bundesliga on Sunday (May 12) before closing their season six days later with a trip to Hoffenheim.