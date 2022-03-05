“It’s not fair” – Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah reacts to missing out on FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World XI

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reacted to missing out on a place in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI, deeming it unfair.

The Egyptian has had a stellar season at Liverpool this term. The winger has bagged 27 goals and ten assists in 32 games across competitions for the Reds. However, the former Chelsea forward was overlooked in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI, which has shocked many.

Salah is also surprised by the omission, telling dmc (via Empire of the Kop) in an interview:

"I really don’t know; I don’t know the criteria of selection; I just saw I wasn’t on it, and that’s it. Yes it does (bother me), but there is nothing I can do about it."

The attacker continued:

“If people believe I deserve it, and if the whole world is wondering how I’m not part of it, this to me is the most important thing. I don’t believe they have something personal against me, but I just think it’s not fair. But what can I do about it?”.

Salah also did not make the top five in the Balon d'Or rankings, which was met with backlash from fans and pundits.

Salah laughed when asked by a reporter about his seventh-placed ranking. He finished behind the likes of Chelsea's Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mohamed Salah (left) is the Premier League top goalscorer this season.

Mohamed Salah could surely be in the running for the 2022 Balon d'Or, considering the season he's been having for Liverpool and Egypt. The striker is the runaway Premier League top goalscorer with 19 goals, which is seven more than his teammate Diogo Jota, who's second.

Salah was also instrumental in driving Egypt to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. However, the Pharaohs fell short on penalties to Senegal.

The attacker has played a key role in the Reds' Premier League campaign. They are just six points off leaders Manchester City, with a game in hand and a trip to the Etihad Stadium to come.

Salah earlier set a record this season by scoring in ten consecutive games across competitions, the first Liverpool player to do so.

