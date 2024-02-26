“It’s not fair to talk in this way” - Pochettino jumps in defense of Chelsea side after Gary Neville terms them ‘billion-pound bottlejobs’

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has questioned football pundit Gary Neville for the latter's scathing remark following the Blues' Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool. Working as a co-commentator for Sky Sports, the former Manchester United defender had referred to Chelsea as "billion-pound bottle jobs."

Liverpool defeated Pochettino's side in a tight Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, February 25, with an extra-time Virgil Van Dijk header sealing the result. The Reds were notably depleted by injury ahead of the game, and the teenage trio of James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns featured as second-half substitutes for them.

Mauricio Pochettino jumped to the defense of his side when he faced the media after the game, revealing that he felt that the remark from Gary Neville was unfair to his players. He also contextualized the situation, comparing his team with Liverpool's, who despite having three teenagers, were older on average.

“I didn’t hear what he (Neville) said, but if you compare the age of the two groups, I think it is similar. I have a good relationship with Gary and I don’t know if that’s how I can take this opinion. But I respect his opinion.

‌“We are a young team and (it is) nothing to compare with Liverpool (just) because they finished with also a few young players. I think it’s impossible (to compare the two sides)," he said (via Chelsea's official club website).

‌“He (Neville) knows, he knows the dynamics are completely different. I think it’s not fair to talk in this way, if he said that. But I think we are going to keep strong and keep believing in this project and see what we can do in the future,” he added.

The Blues' starting lineup was almost two years younger than that of their rivals at 23.9 years to 25.8 years. Also, despite the introduction of the teenagers, Jurgen Klopp's side finished with an older XI (24.1 years) than Pochettino's (22.6 years).

Chelsea goalkeeper Petrovic hurt at Carabao Cup final defeat

Chelsea goaltender Djordje Petrovic said that he and his teammates were disappointed to lose to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. The Serb, who had an excellent game between the sticks, also praised the atmosphere and the club's fans.

"The feeling is very painful. It was a first final for a lot of us, also here at Wembley. The atmosphere was amazing and we really felt the Chelsea supporters with us. We must use this feeling because this is a new generation and we want to keep the success of this club," he said after the game (via Daily Star).

The former New England Revolution man had an impressive final, making ten saves to keep the Reds at bay for the majority of the match. The 24-year-old has impressed in his time deputizing for injured No. 1 Robert Sanchez.