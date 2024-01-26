"It's fake news" - Carlo Ancelotti quashes rumours linking ex-Real Madrid star with return

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed reports of Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema's return just over six months after he left the club last summer.

Benzema, 36, is a bonafide Los Blancos legend, scoring over 350 goals across competitions in a glorious 14-season stint. The Frenchman won a plethora of team titles and individual honours, like four La Liga and five UEFA Champions League titles and the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Having moved to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad in the summer, Benzema is said to be unsettled in the Kingdom (as per SPORT) and is yearning for a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Los Blancos boss refuted those reports, saying (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano) that he hasn't spoken to the club hierarchy about Benzema's potential return:

"Reports of Karim Benzema back to Real Madrid are fake. It’s fake news. I did not speak to the club about Karim Benzema and potential return”.

Benzema has had a rather forgettable first six months at Al-Ittihad, bagging just 15 goals in 24 appearances across competitions. His reported disilluisionment with life in the Kingdom has had the striker linked with Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea, as per GOAL.

What's next for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are in the midst of an impressive season despite bidding adieu to Karim Benzema in the summer.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga standings after 20 games, trailing surprise leaders Girona by a point, ahead of their trip to Las Palmas on Saturday (January 27).

Carlo Ancelotti's side won their first trophy of the season at the Supercopa Espana in Riyadh earlier this month, dethroning reigning champions Barcelona with a 4-1 defeat in the final.

However, Madrid's Copa del Rey defence ended in the quarterfinals with a 4-2 extra time defeat at Atletico Madrid last week. Nevertheless, they are still alive in the UEFA Champions League, where they take on RB Leipzig away in the first leg of the Round of 16 on February 13.