Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti wants Karim Benzema return; Los Blancos suffer Alphonso Davies blow, and more - January 26, 2024

Real Madrid travel to Las Palmas in La Liga on Saturday (January 27). Los Blancos (51) are behind leaders Girona (52) but are coming off a 3-2 home win over Almeria in the league.

Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti is eager to bring Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema back to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 26, 2024:

Carlo Ancelotti wants Karim Benzema return

Karim Benzema could be on the move this year.

Carlo Ancelotti has asked Real Madrid to bring Karim Benzema back to the club, according to SPORT.

The French forward left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer to join Al-Ittihad but is reportedly unsettled in Saudi Arabia. Los Blancos signed Joselu on loan as a replacement for Benzema, but the Spaniard hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Ancelotti reckons Benzema can still do the job and has asked the club hierarchy to bring the 36-year-old back this month. However, the La Liga giants have informed the Italian manager that a move is impossible.

The door on the Frenchman’s possible return to his old hunting ground is not fully closed, though, but Real Madrid could only complete a deal if Benzema arrives on loan with a huge wage cut.

Los Blancos suffer Alphonso Davies blow

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Alphonso Davies this year. According to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein, the Canadian full-back could end up signing a new deal with Bayern Munich this year.

Davies’ contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025, but he hasn’t agreed an extension yet. Los Blancos reckon he could be the long-term solution to their left-back woes and are eyeing a move this summer.

However, during a Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein said that Bayern’s renewal offer seems good enough for the 23-year-old to sign across the dotted line.

“The Real Madrid interest is well documented, but the last I heard the Bayern Munich contract proposal was superior. So, unless that has changed or does subsequently, the expectation is that he will renew,” said Ornstein.

The La Liga giants ideally want Davies to take over from Ferland Mendy but might have to explore alternate targets.

Real Madrid advised to sign Erling Haaland instead of Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe remains heavily linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has advised the club to target Erling Haaland instead of Kylian Mbappe.

The French superstar is in the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain but hasn’t signed a new deal yet. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and have made him their priority target for this summer.

The La Liga giants also have their eyes on Haaland, who has been in red-hot form since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. The Norwegian has scored 71 goals and set up 14 in 75 appearances for the Cityzens across competitions.

Capello told Marca that Real Madrid urgently need a new No. 9, and Haaland fits the bill.

“Mbappe is not a center forward, he likes to play more on the wing. Madrid already has Vinicius, but Mbappe is Mbappe! If Madrid is going to sign, they have to ask themselves if they have a center forward now.

"And they don't have one. They need that more. But if you are going to look at technical quality, who is the better footballer, Mbappe is above Haaland,” said Capello.

AS has suggested that the player could be available for transfer for less than his reported €200 million release clause this year